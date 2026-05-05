Planet 13 Appoints Nancy Saitta and Leilani Bradford to Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the appointment of the Honorable Nancy Saitta and Leilani Bradford as independent directors, filling two newly created seats on the Board, effective April 24, 2026.Justice Saitta brings two decades of judicial experience, including service as Chief Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court. Ms. Bradford brings more than 20 years of real estate finance and transaction structuring experience. Both appointments expand the independent representation on the Board and add depth in governance, legal oversight and real estate. Both directors have been appointed to the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

"Justice Saitta brings a depth of judicial and governance experience that few public company boards have direct access to," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of Planet 13. "Her 20 years on the Nevada bench, including her leadership of the State's highest court, will strengthen our oversight as we operate in a sector where regulatory rigor and disciplined decision-making are essential."



"As a Las Vegas based company, we are proud to welcome two outstanding members of our local community to the Board," said Larry Scheffler, Co-Chairman, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Planet 13. "Ms. Bradford has spent more than two decades building a reputation in Las Vegas real estate, structuring complex transactions and developing innovative ownership models. Her financial discipline and transaction expertise will be directly useful as we continue to refine our footprint and evaluate growth opportunities."



Justice Saitta served as a member of the Nevada judiciary for 20 years, including as a Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court from 2007 to 2016 and as Chief Justice from 2011 to 2012. Prior to her service on the Nevada Supreme Court, she served as a Judge of the Eighth Judicial District Court in Nevada from 1998 to 2006 and as a Judge of the Las Vegas Municipal Court from 1996 to 1998. Earlier in her career, she served as a Senior Deputy Attorney General and Children's Advocate for the State of Nevada and practiced law in private practice. Since 2017, Justice Saitta has served with Advanced Resolution Management as a mediator, arbitrator, special master, consultant and private judge, and continues to serve as a Senior District Judge for the Nevada Supreme Court on an as-needed basis. Justice Saitta received a J.D. from Wayne State University Law School and a B.S. from Wayne State University.

Ms. Bradford has served as a Principal and Director of SHEQ Properties, a Las Vegas based real estate company, since 2005. She brings over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, with expertise in finance, underwriting, transaction structuring and client relationship management. During her tenure at SHEQ, she has played a key role in sourcing, underwriting and structuring transactions, particularly in the medical and professional property sectors, and in developing the company's Shared Equity Model, which provides ownership opportunities to physicians and service providers in connection with long-term lease arrangements. Prior to joining SHEQ, Ms. Bradford built a career in accounting and finance. She is a Certified Public Accountant and received a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Nevada, Reno.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on X @ShopPlanet13 and on Instagram @planet13official_.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Planet 13 Investors :

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com