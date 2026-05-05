FTC Solar Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Leadership Transition

First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Awarded 1GW agreement for 1P trackers from new customer with a leading global company offtaker

First quarter revenue of $17.3 million

Profitability metrics (ex-warrant gain) within target ranges

Leadership transition announced with Board Member Anthony Carroll appointed CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and a leadership transition.

Leadership Transition

Board Member Anthony Carroll has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of FTC Solar, effective April 29. Carroll brings strong renewables experience with a proven track record of scaling operations and driving value creation. He most recently served as CEO of Veev, a subsidiary of Lennar focused on efficient and sustainable homebuilding. Prior to joining Veev in early 2024, he was the President of Powin, a global leader in energy storage systems. He has also served as Managing Director at Siemens Gamesa Electric, leading the Power Conversion and Energy Storage business in North America, as well as in leadership roles for Schneider Electric and Power Electronics.

"We are excited to welcome Anthony in this new capacity, at what we believe is a critical inflection point for the business," said Shaker Sadasivam, Chairman of the Board, FTC Solar. "His operational depth, dynamic leadership, and demonstrated success in scaling growth businesses make him exceptionally well-suited to lead FTC Solar into its next chapter. We have a strong foundation now, and we believe the best is ahead for this business, our customers, and our team."

“Yann Brandt stepped into FTC at an important inflection point and delivered what was needed to position the company for its next stage of growth,” Sadasivam continued. “We are grateful for his contributions to FTC Solar and wish him well in his future endeavors."

First Quarter Results

Total first-quarter revenue was $17.3 million. This represents a decrease of 47.5% compared to the prior quarter revenue and a decrease of 17.0% compared to the year-ago quarter.

GAAP gross loss was $1.2 million, or 7.1% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $4.9 million, or 14.9% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross loss was $0.4 million or 2.2% of revenue. This compares to Non-GAAP gross loss of $3.0 million in the prior-year period.

Summary Financial Performance: Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025

U.S. GAAP Non-GAAP(b) Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 17,265 $ 20,803 $ 17,265 $ 20,803 Gross margin percentage (7.1 %) (16.6 %) (2.2 %) (14.4 %) Total operating expenses $ 10,831 $ 7,113 $ 7,843 $ 6,645 Loss from operations(a) $ (12,058 ) $ (10,560 ) $ (8,220 ) $ (9,750 ) Net income (loss) $ 32,599 $ (3,819 ) $ (10,460 ) $ (10,801 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.72 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.84 )

(a) Adjusted EBITDA for Non-GAAP

(b) See below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

GAAP operating expenses were $10.8 million. On a Non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $7.8 million. This compares to Non-GAAP operating expenses of $8.2 million in the prior quarter and $6.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net income was $32.6 million, or a loss of $0.72 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $36.4 million or $2.40 per diluted share in the prior quarter and a net loss of $3.8 million or $0.58 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss, which excludes approximately $40.8 million for (i) a gain from the change in fair value of the warrant liability, partially offset by (ii) certain CEO transition costs, and (iii) other non-cash items, was $8.2 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA losses of $2.3 million1 in the prior quarter and $9.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

The contracted portion of the company's backlog2 now stands at approximately $543 million.

Subsequent Events

In addition to its financial results, the company announced that it has received a new award for 1 gigawatt of trackers for multiple project sites in the U.S. The award comes from a new customer, a private equity-backed portfolio company developing projects with high-profile corporate offtakers. The first of three roughly equal project tranches under this award has been contracted.

Outlook

The company continues to expect the first quarter to represent the low point in revenue for the year, with sequential quarterly growth for the remainder of 2026. With recent new wins and visibility, the company also has increasing confidence that full-year revenue will outpace the market in 2026 and represent growth of approximately 40% relative to 2025.

(in millions) 1Q'26

Guidance 1Q'26

Actual 2Q'26

Guidance(3) Revenue $20.0 – $25.0 $17.3 $22.0 – $26.0 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Loss) $(0.5) – $2.3 $(0.4) $(1.4) – $1.0 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2.5%) – 9.2% (2.2%) (6.4%) – 4.0% Non-GAAP operating expenses $8.2 – $8.9 $7.8 $8.4 – $9.0 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $(9.6) – $(5.9) $(8.2) $(10.5) – $(7.4)





First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

FTC Solar’s senior management will host a conference call for members of the investment community at 8:30 a.m. E.T. today, during which the company will discuss its first quarter results, its outlook and other business items. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of FTC Solar's website at https://investor.ftcsolar.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Footnotes

1. A reconciliation of the prior sequential quarter Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures is shown below:

(in thousands) Three months ended

December 31,

2025 Net loss per U.S. GAAP $ (36,390 ) Reconciling items - Provision for income taxes 188 Interest expense 4,775 Interest income (6 ) Depreciation expense 384 Amortization credit (6 ) Stock-based compensation 2,617 Bargain purchase gain (377 ) Loss from change in fair value of warrant liability 26,388 CEO transition 135 Special stockholders' meeting 17 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,275 )

2. The term ‘backlog’ or ‘contracted and awarded’ refers to the combination of our executed contracts (contracted) and awarded orders (awarded), which are orders that have been documented and signed through a contract, where we are in the process of documenting a contract but for which a contract has not yet been signed, or that have been awarded in writing or verbally with a mutual understanding that the order will be contracted in the future. In the case of certain projects, including those that are scheduled for delivery on later dates, we have not locked in binding pricing with customers, and we instead use estimated average selling price to calculate the revenue included in our contracted and awarded orders for such projects. Actual revenue for these projects could differ once contracts with binding pricing are executed, and there is also a risk that a contract may never be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project, or that a contract may be executed for an awarded but uncontracted project at a date that is later than anticipated, or that a contract once executed may be subsequently amended, supplemented, rescinded, cancelled or breached, including in a manner that impacts the timing and amounts of payments due thereunder, thus reducing anticipated revenues. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K, for more information on our contracted and awarded orders, including risk factors.

3. We do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of our forward-looking Non-GAAP guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those measures is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying these measures as a result of changes in project schedules by our customers that may occur, which are outside of our control, and the impact, if any, of credit loss provisions, asset impairment charges, restructuring or changes in the timing and level of indirect or overhead spending, as well as other matters, that could occur which could significantly impact the related GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents, including Current Reports on Form 8-K, that we have filed, or will file, with the SEC. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in more detail above and in our filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents, including Current Reports on Form 8-K, that we have filed, or will file, with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date on which they are made. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:

Bill Michalek

Vice President, Investor Relations

FTC Solar

T: (737) 241-8618

E: IR@FTCSolar.com





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Results of Operations

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 2026 2025 Revenue: Product $ 11,762 $ 18,202 Service 5,503 2,601 Total revenue 17,265 20,803 Cost of revenue: Product 13,808 20,111 Service 4,684 4,139 Total cost of revenue 18,492 24,250 Gross loss (1,227 ) (3,447 ) Operating expenses Research and development 1,118 924 Selling and marketing 1,715 1,136 General and administrative 7,998 5,053 Total operating expenses 10,831 7,113 Loss from operations (12,058 ) (10,560 ) Interest expense (3,896 ) (711 ) Interest income 5 6 Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary — 3,204 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability 48,742 4,604 Other income, net 1 4 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary — (112 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 32,794 (3,565 ) Provision for income taxes (195 ) (254 ) Net income (loss) 32,599 (3,819 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments 99 28 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 32,698 $ (3,791 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 2.09 $ (0.30 ) Diluted $ (0.72 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,568,299 12,888,695 Diluted 22,396,369 14,588,972





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,639 $ 21,105 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,071 and $3,069 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 56,388 55,743 Inventories 9,425 9,627 Prepaid and other current assets 12,371 11,294 Total current assets 83,823 97,769 Operating lease right-of-use assets 868 983 Property and equipment, net 3,721 3,793 Goodwill 7,527 7,444 Other assets 1,910 1,823 Total assets $ 97,849 $ 111,812 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,615 $ 13,247 Short-term debt 9,711 12,681 Accrued expenses 26,441 23,770 Income taxes payable 445 630 Deferred revenue 4,833 7,172 Other current liabilities 10,401 10,725 Total current liabilities 63,446 68,225 Long-term debt 12,887 9,921 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 436 553 Deferred income taxes 178 — Warrant liability 25,773 74,515 Other non-current liabilities 1,278 1,556 Total liabilities 103,998 154,770 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Common stock par value of $0.0001 per share, 850,000,000 shares authorized; 15,818,330 and 15,537,344 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 2 2 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,076,257 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 — — Additional paid-in capital 388,759 384,648 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (191 ) (290 ) Accumulated deficit (394,719 ) (427,318 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (6,149 ) (42,958 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 97,849 $ 111,812





FTC Solar, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 32,599 $ (3,819 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 3,337 280 Depreciation and amortization 365 302 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (48,742 ) (4,604 ) Gain from sale of property and equipment — (3 ) Amortization of debt discount and issue costs 2,197 210 Paid-in-kind non-cash interest 1,001 492 Provision for obsolete and slow-moving inventory 194 — Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary — 112 Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary — (3,204 ) Warranties issued and remediation added 438 1,045 Warranty recoverable from manufacturer 122 80 Credit loss provisions (credits) 2 (92 ) Deferred income taxes 178 426 Lease expense 256 327 Impact on cash from changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (647 ) (4,437 ) Inventories 8 3,316 Prepaid and other current assets (1,111 ) 918 Other assets (185 ) (216 ) Accounts payable (1,635 ) 1,688 Accruals and other current liabilities 1,858 2,539 Deferred revenue (2,339 ) (3,069 ) Other non-current liabilities (396 ) (415 ) Lease payments and other, net (272 ) (359 ) Net cash used in operations (12,772 ) (8,483 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (276 ) (83 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 3 Proceeds from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary — 3,204 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (276 ) 3,124 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of borrowings (3,033 ) — Proceeds from sale of common stock 805 — Stock offering costs paid (21 ) — Financing costs paid (170 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises — 3 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,419 ) 3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 18 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,466 ) (5,338 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,105 11,247 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,639 $ 5,909





Notes to Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

We utilize Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus (i) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (ii) interest expense, less interest income, (iii) depreciation expense, (iv) amortization expense, (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) loss from changes in the fair value of our warrant liability, and (vii) Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") transition costs, non-routine legal fees, costs associated with our reverse stock split, severance and certain other costs (credits). We also deduct (i) the contingent gains arising from earnout payments and project escrow releases relating to the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary, and (ii) gains from changes in the fair value of our warrant liability from net income or loss in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted Net Loss as net income (loss) plus (i) amortization of debt discount and issue costs and intangibles, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) loss from changes in the fair value of our warrant liability, (iv) CEO transition costs, non-routine legal fees, costs associated with our reverse stock split, severance and certain other costs (credits), and (v) the income tax expense (benefit) of those adjustments, if any. We also deduct (i) the contingent gains arising from earnout payments and project escrow releases relating to the disposal of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary, and (ii) gains from changes in the fair value of our warrant liability from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted Net Loss. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Loss on a per share basis using our weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS are intended as supplemental measures of performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). We present these Non-GAAP measures, many of which are commonly used by investors and analysts, because we believe they assist those investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on an ongoing basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

Non-GAAP gross profit (loss), Non-GAAP operating expense, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and you should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. These Non-GAAP financial measures, when presented, are reconciled to the most closely applicable GAAP measure as disclosed below.

The following table reconciles Non-GAAP gross loss to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2026 2025 U.S. GAAP revenue $ 17,265 $ 20,803 U.S. GAAP gross loss $ (1,227 ) $ (3,447 ) Depreciation expense 190 173 Amortization expense 14 — Stock-based compensation 645 243 Severance costs — 34 Non-GAAP gross loss $ (378 ) $ (2,997 ) Non-GAAP gross margin percentage (2.2 %) (14.4 %)





The following table reconciles Non-GAAP operating expenses to the most closely related GAAP measure for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 U.S. GAAP operating expenses $ 10,831 $ 7,113 Depreciation expense (161 ) (129 ) Stock-based compensation (2,692 ) (37 ) CEO transition (135 ) (160 ) Reverse stock split — (1 ) Severance costs — (141 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 7,843 $ 6,645





The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the related GAAP measure of loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 U.S. GAAP loss from operations $ (12,058 ) $ (10,560 ) Depreciation expense 351 302 Amortization expense 14 — Stock-based compensation 3,337 280 CEO transition 135 160 Reverse stock split — 1 Severance costs — 175 Other income, net 1 4 Loss from unconsolidated subsidiary — (112 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,220 ) $ (9,750 )





The following table reconciles Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss to the related GAAP measure of net income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively:

Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted Net

Loss Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted Net

Loss Net income (loss) per U.S. GAAP $ 32,599 $ 32,599 $ (3,819 ) $ (3,819 ) Reconciling items - Provision for income taxes 195 — 254 — Interest expense 3,896 — 711 — Interest income (5 ) — (6 ) — Amortization of debt discount and issue costs in interest expense — 2,197 — 210 Depreciation expense 351 — 302 — Amortization expense 14 14 — — Stock-based compensation 3,337 3,337 280 280 Gain from disposal of investment in unconsolidated subsidiary(a) — — (3,204 ) (3,204 ) Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability(b) (48,742 ) (48,742 ) (4,604 ) (4,604 ) CEO transition(c) 135 135 160 160 Reverse stock split(d) — — 1 1 Severance costs(e) — — 175 175 Adjusted Non-GAAP amounts $ (8,220 ) $ (10,460 ) $ (9,750 ) $ (10,801 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP net loss per share (Adjusted EPS): Basic and diluted N/A $ (0.67 ) N/A $ (0.84 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted N/A 15,568,299 N/A 12,888,695





(a) We exclude the gain from collections of contingent contractual amounts arising from the sale in 2021 of our investment in an unconsolidated subsidiary as these amounts are not considered part of our normal ongoing operations. The payment received in 2025 was the final contingent payment owed. (b) We exclude non-cash changes in the fair value of our outstanding warrants as we do not consider such changes to impact or reflect changes in our core operating performance. (c) In connection with hiring a new CEO in August 2024, we agreed to upfront and incremental sign-on bonuses (collectively, the "sign-on bonuses"), a portion of which was paid to our CEO in 2024 and 2025, with clawback provisions until 2026, and a portion of which will be paid during 2026, all contingent upon continued employment. These sign-on bonuses are being expensed over the applicable service periods. We do not view these sign-on bonuses as being part of the normal ongoing compensation arrangements for our CEO. (d) We incurred certain professional fees in 2025 to finalize various administrative tasks associated with the Reverse Stock Split that was consummated effective November 29, 2024. We do not consider these fees to be part of our normal ongoing operations. (e) Severance costs were incurred during 2025, due to restructuring changes that involuntarily impacted a number of employees, in order to adjust our operations to reflect current market and activity levels and to take advantage of process efficiencies gained.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37459344-00b6-482f-b800-1e7ae6d53ea9