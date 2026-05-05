Parsons Awarded Position on $2B Military Energy Resilience Program

CHANTILLY, Va., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a position on a $2 billion multiple award task order contract (MATOC) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to deliver energy resilience and infrastructure modernization projects at military installations nationwide. The contract supporting the Department of War (DoW) Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP) has a three-year base performance period and seven one-year option periods. This award represents new work for the company.

“Energy resilience is not just an infrastructure priority; it is a mission imperative,” said Martin Boson, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “Parsons brings together deep energy expertise, secure microgrid technologies, and top-ranked program execution experience to help the DoW strengthen mission assurance under any operating condition. Through ERCIP, we look forward to delivering integrated, cyber-secure energy solutions that improve installation readiness today while supporting the Department’s long-term modernization and resilience objectives.”

Under this contract, Parsons will compete for task orders to provide design-build services for ERCIP projects, which advance mission assurance by improving installation energy resilience, reliability, and security. ERCIP investments reduce energy and water consumption, lower lifecycle costs, and ensure continued operations during commercial grid disruptions. The program is part of the Defense-wide Military Construction (MILCON) Program and is a cornerstone of the DoW’s strategy to modernize installation infrastructure and strengthen operational readiness.

Parsons delivers end-to-end energy solutions that enhance reliability, resilience, and energy independence for both military and civilian customers. With decades of experience across engineering, design, procurement, construction management, and operations and maintenance, the company has a strong track record of delivering complex energy infrastructure in operational environments. By integrating smart grid technologies, resilient microgrids, and robust cybersecurity frameworks, Parsons protects critical infrastructure and ensures sustained operations in support of mission‑critical requirements.

This MATOC award expands Parsons’ energy resilience portfolio. In April, the company announced selection by the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP) to provide demand response technology, integration, and services supporting distributed energy resource optimization across the electrical grid. In December 2024, Parsons announced a $20 million microgrid contract award from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District to enhance energy resilience at the LTC Hernan G. Pesquera Army Reserve Center in Puerto Rico, directly supporting ERCIP objectives.

To learn more about Parsons’ global microgrid solutions, visit Parsons.com/microgrids/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us