Vivid Seats Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

CHICAGO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or “we”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today provided financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“Our first quarter performance reflects strong execution and meaningful progress against our Fiscal 2026 priorities with results at or above the high end of our guidance,” said Lawrence Fey, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “We delivered sequential growth in GOV and Adjusted EBITDA along with substantial cash generation in the quarter. The improvements we are seeing are important steps as we pursue a return to growth over the course of 2026 and beyond.”

First Quarter 2026 Key Financial Highlights

Marketplace GOV of $612.4 million

Revenues of $125.8 million

Net loss of $14.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million

Key Business Metrics & Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measure

We use the following key business metrics and non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to evaluate our performance, identify trends, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe this information is useful to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as management.

The following table summarizes our key business metrics and non-U.S. GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Marketplace GOV(1)

$ 612,366 $ 820,359 Marketplace orders(2)

1,716 2,296 Resale orders(3)

82 105 Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 9,486 $ 21,721 (1) Marketplace Gross Order Value (“Marketplace GOV”) represents the total transactional amount of Marketplace orders processed on our online platform during a period, inclusive of fees, exclusive of taxes, and net of event cancellations. During the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, event cancellations negatively impacted Marketplace GOV by $9.0 million and $15.5 million, respectively. (2) Marketplace orders represent the total volume of Marketplace segment transactions processed on our online platform during a period, net of event cancellations. During the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, our Marketplace segment experienced 29,434 and 42,353 event cancellations, respectively. (3) Resale orders represent the total volume of Resale segment transactions processed on a given platform (including our own) during a period, net of event cancellations. During the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, our Resale segment experienced 467 and 885 event cancellations, respectively. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations and serves as a useful measure for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. See “Adjusted EBITDA” below for more information, including a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

2026 Financial Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2026, Vivid Seats anticipates:

Marketplace GOV in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.6 billion

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30.0 million to $40.0 million*

* We calculate forward-looking adjusted EBITDA based on internal forecasts that omit certain information that would be included in forward-looking net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We do not attempt to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net loss because the timing and/or probable significance of certain excluded items that have not yet occurred and are outside of our control is inherently uncertain and unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Such items could have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Webcast Details

Vivid Seats will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results, business updates, and financial outlook. Participants may access the live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation on the events page of the Vivid Seats Investor Relations website at investors.vividseats.com/events-and-presentations.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) is a leading online ticket marketplace connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Vivid Seats is committed to delivering the most rewarding ticket-buying experience for fans through competitive everyday pricing backed by its Lowest Price Guarantee, an industry-leading rewards program, and award-winning customer service. The Chicago-based company offers one of the widest selections of live events across North America, powered by proprietary technology that makes discovering and buying tickets simple, affordable, and reliable. Learn more by downloading the Vivid Seats app or visiting vividseats.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and “would,” as well as similar expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends or do not relate to historical matters, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, without limitation: our future operating results and financial performance, including our expectations with respect to our return to growth and our fiscal year 2026 Marketplace GOV and adjusted EBITDA; our expectations with respect to live event industry growth, the supply of and demand for live events, and our competitive positioning; and our business strategy and objectives. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that can be difficult to predict and/or are outside of our control. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the supply of and demand for live events; the impact of adverse economic conditions and other factors affecting discretionary consumer and corporate spending; our ability to develop and maintain relationships with ticket buyers, sellers, and partners; the impact of changes to internet search engine algorithms and mobile app marketplace rules; the impact of artificial intelligence on how consumers search for live event tickets; our ability to attract ticket sellers and buyers to our platform in the increasingly competitive ticketing industry; our ability to continue to maintain and improve our platform; the impact of extraordinary events, including disease epidemics; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and to complete and realize the expected benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments; our ability to attract, hire, motivate, and retain our senior management team and other highly skilled personnel; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; the ability of ticket holders to sell their tickets on the secondary market unencumbered; the impact of unfavorable outcomes in legislation and legal proceedings; our ability to maintain the integrity of our information systems and infrastructure, and to identify, assess, and manage relevant cybersecurity risks; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows and/or obtain additional financing when necessary or desirable; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in our press releases and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors

investors@vividseats.com

Media

press@vividseats.com

VIVID SEATS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 143,555 $ 102,702 Restricted cash 604 604 Accounts receivable – net 36,421 30,664 Inventory – net 28,878 18,166 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,809 26,336 Total current assets 243,267 178,472 Property and equipment – net 11,824 12,373 Right-of-use assets – net 10,145 10,515 Intangible assets – net 132,371 141,528 Goodwill – net 283,674 283,915 Deferred tax assets – net 1,238 1,123 Investments 5,383 5,365 Other assets 3,833 3,575 Total assets $ 691,735 $ 636,866 Liabilities and shareholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 224,771 $ 153,418 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 123,253 125,957 Deferred revenue 19,145 19,973 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,930 3,930 Total current liabilities 371,099 303,278 Long-term debt – net 382,631 383,431 Long-term lease liabilities 15,860 16,452 Other liabilities 17,537 18,834 Total liabilities 787,127 721,995 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' deficit: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 11,937,076 and 11,712,157 shares issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 1,372,262 1,368,067 Treasury stock, at cost, 949,665 shares at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (93,920 ) (93,920 ) Accumulated deficit (1,374,103 ) (1,359,472 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 346 173 Total shareholders' deficit (95,392 ) (85,129 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 691,735 $ 636,866





VIVID SEATS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Revenues $ 125,783 $ 164,023 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 39,195 44,525 Marketing and selling 49,951 64,112 General and administrative 33,117 48,082 Depreciation and amortization 12,308 11,625 Total costs and expenses 134,571 168,344 Loss from operations (8,788 ) (4,321 ) Interest expense – net 5,931 5,665 Other expense (income) – net 1,070 (4,154 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 801 Loss before income taxes (15,789 ) (6,633 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,158 ) 3,155 Net loss (14,631 ) (9,788 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — (3,846 ) Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (14,631 ) $ (5,942 )





VIVID SEATS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (14,631 ) $ (9,788 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,308 11,625 Amortization of leases 356 324 Amortization of deferred financing costs 235 241 Equity-based compensation 4,414 10,751 Loss on asset disposals 59 47 Change in fair value of derivative asset 196 350 Deferred income tax benefit (1,206 ) (1,464 ) Non-cash interest expense – net 142 173 Foreign currency loss (gain) – net 806 (2,041 ) Change in fair value of Intermediate Warrants — (3,115 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 801 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable – net (5,833 ) (8,367 ) Inventory – net (10,713 ) (8,049 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,558 ) (1,964 ) Accounts payable 71,479 (6,943 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,680 ) (6,748 ) Deferred revenue (828 ) (691 ) Long-term lease liabilities (586 ) (560 ) Other assets and liabilities – net 47 130 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 46,007 (25,288 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (23 ) (1,836 ) Purchases of personal seat licenses (384 ) (563 ) Investments in developed technology (2,677 ) (4,526 ) Purchases of seat images (20 ) (146 ) Payments toward Acquired Domain Name Obligation — (500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,104 ) (7,571 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of taxes related to net settlement of equity incentive awards (338 ) (1,411 ) Payment of 2025 First Lien Loan (983 ) — Payments toward Acquired Domain Name Obligation (500 ) — Repurchases of Class A common stock — (5,992 ) Payment of liabilities under TRA — (4,005 ) Payments of 2024 First Lien Loan — (76,986 ) Proceeds from 2025 First Lien Loan — 76,986 Payment of deferred financing costs and other debt-related expenses — (162 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,821 ) (11,570 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (229 ) 474 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 40,853 (43,955 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 103,306 244,648 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 144,159 $ 200,693 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 6,153 $ 7,749 Cash paid for income taxes $ 55 $ 1,286

Adjusted EBITDA

We present adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, because it is a key measure used by analysts, investors, and others to evaluate companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by management to make operating decisions, including those related to analyzing operating expenses, evaluating performance, and performing strategic planning and annual budgeting.

We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful for understanding, evaluating, and highlighting trends in our operating results and for making period-to-period comparisons of our business performance because it excludes the impact of items that are outside of our control and/or not reflective of ongoing performance related directly to the operation of our business.

Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect all amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and specifically excludes certain recurring costs such as: income tax expense (benefit); interest expense – net; depreciation and amortization; sales tax liabilities; transaction costs; equity-based compensation; litigation, settlements, and related costs; loss on asset disposals; change in fair value of derivative asset; foreign currency loss (gain) – net; severance compensation; change in fair value of the Intermediate Warrants (as defined below); and loss on extinguishment of debt. In addition, other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, thereby limiting its usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the U.S. GAAP amounts that are excluded from our presentation of adjusted EBITDA.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands):