Seedli Capital Secures $20 Million from Nimbus Capital to Accelerate Global Exposure to Tokenized RWAs





MIAMI, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedli Capital, a Web3 decentralized hedge fund focused on Real World Assets (RWA) and artificial intelligence investments, today announced it has secured a $20 million strategic investment from Nimbus Capital. This milestone marks a significant step forward in Seedli’s mission to become a globally recognized decentralized hedge fund.



The newly secured capital will be deployed across regulatory compliance, growth initiatives, and operational infrastructure, positioning Seedli Capital to scale efficiently while maintaining institutional-grade standards. The partnership also accelerates Seedli’s global footprint and strengthens its ability to execute on high-conviction opportunities across tokenized assets and AI-driven sectors.



Industry Momentum: Tokenization at an Inflection Point

This investment comes at a pivotal time for the digital asset industry, as tokenization of real-world assets continues to gain rapid traction among forward-looking institutions. From private credit and real estate to equities and funds, tokenization is unlocking liquidity, transparency, and accessibility at an unprecedented scale.



Seedli Capital is uniquely positioned to fill this gap by offering diversified exposure to RWA and AI tokens through its $SEEDLI token. With a more balanced and future-facing portfolio approach, something increasingly critical as capital markets evolve.

“This partnership with Nimbus Capital is a defining moment for Seedli,” stated Jason Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Seedli Capital. “It signals that institutions are beginning to recognize not only the scale of opportunity in tokenized markets, but also the strength of our thesis in combining RWA and AI under a decentralized hedge fund model. Nimbus brings strategic alignment, long-term vision, and a deep understanding of where capital markets are heading.”



“Seedli Capital represents a compelling next step in the evolution of asset management,” said Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital. “Their approach to combining real-world asset tokenization with AI-driven strategies aligns closely with where we believe capital markets are heading. We see strong potential in their model to bridge traditional finance with on-chain infrastructure, and we look forward to supporting their growth as they scale globally.”



About Seedli Capital

Seedli Capital is a decentralized Web3 hedge fund focused on delivering diversified exposure across real-world assets and artificial intelligence. Through innovative on-chain strategies and institutional-grade infrastructure, Seedli aims to redefine how investors access and participate in the next generation of financial markets.



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/seedlicapital

X: https://x.com/SeedliCapital

Website: seedlicapital.com



About Nimbus Capital

Nimbus Capital is a private alternative investment group specializing in cross-border transactions across blockchain technologies and digital asset partnerships. Backed by In On Capital, a boutique wealth management firm with more than $1.5 billion in AUM, Nimbus provides liquidity and structured financing solutions to high-growth companies worldwide. The firm is committed to advancing the global digital economy through strategic investments in tokenization, blockchain infrastructure, and transformative web3 technologies.



LinkedIn: https://pa.linkedin.com/company/nimbuscapital

X: https://x.com/Nimbus_Capital_

Website: nimbuscapital.io

Contact

Seedli Capital

info@seedlicapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cd4a04d-d638-4ae0-b03b-0f25226e5744



