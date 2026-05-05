TopBuild Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

First quarter sales grew 17.2% to $1.45 billion driven by acquisitions

 | Source: TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“Our first quarter performance was in line with our expectations as we continue our focus on delivering compounding shareholder returns, driving operational excellence, and executing our long-term strategy,” said Robert Buck, CEO of TopBuild.

“In the first quarter, sales grew 17.2%, driven by the 2025 acquisitions of SPI and Progressive Roofing, offsetting the macro challenges in residential and light commercial new construction. While the residential market faces ongoing uncertainty, the heavy commercial and industrial end markets are healthy and our results are solid. We are also making excellent progress on the SPI integration and are on track to meet or exceed our original synergy targets,” Mr. Buck continued.

“M&A continues to be a priority given our strong free cash flow and robust pipeline of acquisitions across our installation and specialty distribution segments. To date in 2026, we’re pleased to have completed four acquisitions which together add more than $80 million in annual revenue, further diversify our end-market exposure and continue to position us for long-term growth.

“We are excited about our future in joining QXO, as was announced on April 19. By combining the TopBuild business with QXO, we are confident in our opportunities to accelerate our cross-selling initiatives, capitalize on procurement opportunities and leverage digital technology in a manner that will benefit our customers, employees and all stakeholders,” Mr. Buck concluded.

Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the three months ended March 31, 2025)

       
  Reported Adjusted
 ($ in thousands) 2026  2025   2026  2025 
 Sales$1,445,860 $1,233,278  $1,445,860 $1,233,278 
 Gross Profit$400,253 $351,473  $400,273 $364,976 
 Gross Margin 27.7% 28.5%  27.7% 29.6%
 SG&A$225,210 $173,984  $222,578 $170,829 
 SG&A as % of Sales 15.6% 14.1%  15.4% 13.9%
 Operating Profit$175,043 $177,489  $177,695 $194,147 
 Operating Margin 12.1% 14.4%  12.3% 15.7%
 Net Income$104,813 $123,385  $105,375 $135,147 
 Net Income per diluted share$3.73 $4.23  $3.75 $4.63 
 EBITDA   $238,619 $234,759 
 EBITDA Margin    16.5% 19.0%
       

Sales Drivers
(comparisons are to the three months ended March 31, 2025)

       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
  Installation
Services
  Specialty
Distribution
  TopBuild,
net of 
eliminations
 
Sales (in millions) $777  $737  $1,446 
Sales Drivers      
Volume  (9.8%)  0.3%  (5.5%)
Price  (2.9%)  0.3%  (1.6%)
M&A  16.9%  31.1%  24.3%
Total Sales Change  4.3%  31.7%  17.2%
       

Segment Profitability        
(comparisons are to the three months ended March 31, 2025)

   
 Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
($ in thousands)Installation
Services		Specialty Distribution
Operating Profit$119,191 $80,008 
Change (8.0%) 15.9%
Operating Margin 15.3% 10.9%
Adj. Operating Profit$119,549 $80,265 
Change (13.4%) 5.7%
Adj. Operating Margin 15.4% 10.9%
Adj. EBITDA$149,168 $106,528 
Change (5.3%) 16.6%
Adj. EBITDA Margin 19.2% 14.5%
   

Capital Allocation
2026 Acquisitions

CompanyAnnual Revenue Month Closed
($ in millions) 
Upstate Spray Foam Insulation and Applied Coatings (I)$19.6 February
Johnson Roofing (I) 29.2 April
Energy Pros (I) 4.0 May
Claremont (D) 31.0 May
Total$ 83.8  
I = Installation Services, D = Specialty Distribution   
    

In addition to the acquisitions completed as listed above, TopBuild has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Comfort Pro, an insulation installation company based in Little Suamico, Wisc. with approximately $6 million in annual sales. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation Services segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building products for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 250 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

(tables follow)



TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)    
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Net sales $1,445,860     $1,233,278 
Cost of sales  1,045,607   881,805 
Gross profit  400,253   351,473 
       
Selling, general, and administrative expense  225,210   173,984 
Operating profit  175,043   177,489 
       
Other income (expense), net:      
Interest expense  (36,623)  (16,602)
Other, net  1,327   5,086 
Other expense, net  (35,296)  (11,516)
Income before income taxes  139,747   165,973 
       
Income tax expense  (34,934)  (42,588)
Net income $104,813  $123,385 
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $3.75  $4.25 
Diluted $3.73  $4.23 
       
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic  27,976,514   29,028,234 
Diluted  28,130,208   29,174,892 
       



TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)   
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025
Net income $104,813  $123,385
Other comprehensive (loss) income:      
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (4,342)  229
Comprehensive income $100,471  $123,614
       



TopBuild Corp.       
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)       
(dollars in thousands)       
  As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  
  2026 2025 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $268,847 $184,742 
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $29,680 at March 31, 2026, and $29,081 at December 31, 2025  930,521  894,408 
Inventories  515,143  505,167 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  42,148  50,478 
Total current assets  1,756,659  1,634,795 
        
Right of use assets  261,536  271,396 
Property and equipment, net  286,525  291,556 
Goodwill  3,070,940  3,045,227 
Other intangible assets, net  1,325,038  1,351,612 
Other assets  10,465  10,726 
Total assets $6,711,163 $6,605,312 
        
LIABILITIES       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $471,217 $440,214 
Current portion of long-term debt  62,500  62,500 
Accrued liabilities  251,991  249,361 
Short-term operating lease liabilities  87,302  86,170 
Short-term finance lease liabilities  6,611  6,571 
Total current liabilities  879,621  844,816 
        
Long-term debt  2,769,888  2,784,197 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  395,765  387,594 
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  58,645  58,681 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  190,086  200,729 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  11,014  11,020 
Other liabilities  1,782  2,115 
Total liabilities  4,306,801  4,289,152 
        
EQUITY  2,404,362  2,316,160 
Total liabilities and equity $6,711,163 $6,605,312 
        
  As of March 31,  
  2026 2025 
Other Financial Data       
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable $974,447 $731,997 
Net sales, acquisition adjusted † $6,154,730 $5,329,105 
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †  15.8% 13.7%
        
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches       
        



TopBuild Corp.      
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:           
Net income $104,813  $123,385 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  56,295   35,791 
Share-based compensation  4,629   5,042 
Loss on sale of assets  327   829 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  1,216   720 
Provision for bad debt expense  3,412   3,666 
Provision for inventory obsolescence  2,284   2,820 
Impairment losses     9,868 
Deferred income taxes, net  (20)  (1,822)
Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:      
Receivables, net  (38,542)  (1,118)
Inventories  (18,336)  (2,215)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  8,198   9,646 
Accounts payable  31,464   (32,342)
Accrued liabilities  4,739   (1,050)
Other, net  257   (631)
Net cash provided by operating activities  160,736   152,589 
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (13,999)  (13,395)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (27,888)  294 
Proceeds from sale of assets  394   248 
Net cash used in investing activities  (41,493)  (12,853)
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:      
Repayment of long-term debt  (15,625)  (11,250)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility  65,000    
Repayment of revolving credit facility  (65,000)   
Principal payments on finance lease obligations  (1,861)   
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (18,293)  (4,466)
Exercise of stock options  1,394    
Repurchase of shares of common stock     (215,628)
Net cash used in financing activities  (34,385)  (231,344)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash  (753)  101 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  84,105   (91,507)
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period  184,742   400,318 
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period $268,847  $308,811 
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:      
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $12,987  $17,547 
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities  1,831    
Accruals for property and equipment  685   444 
Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock     2,156 
       



TopBuild Corp.         
Segment Data (Unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands)         
          
  Three Months Ended March 31,    
   2026  2025 Change
Installation Services         
Sales $777,329 $745,533  4.3%
          
Operating profit, as reported $119,191 $129,616   
Operating margin, as reported  15.3% 17.4%  
          
Rationalization charges    8,281   
Acquisition related costs  358  143   
Operating profit, as adjusted $119,549 $138,040   
Operating margin, as adjusted  15.4% 18.5%  
          
Share-based compensation  428  349   
Depreciation and amortization  29,191  19,167   
EBITDA, as adjusted $149,168 $157,556  (5.3)%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  19.2% 21.1%  
          
Specialty Distribution         
Sales $737,080 $559,804  31.7%
          
Operating profit, as reported $80,008 $69,059   
Operating margin, as reported  10.9% 12.3%  
          
Rationalization charges    6,868   
Acquisition related costs  257  37   
Operating profit, as adjusted $80,265 $75,964   
Operating margin, as adjusted  10.9% 13.6%  
          
Share-based compensation  843  463   
Depreciation and amortization  25,420  14,939   
EBITDA, as adjusted $106,528 $91,366  16.6%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  14.5% 16.3%  
          



TopBuild Corp.         
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)         
(dollars in thousands)         
          
  Three Months Ended March 31,    
  2026   2025 Change  
Total net sales         
Sales before eliminations $1,514,409  $1,305,337    
Intercompany eliminations  (68,549)  (72,059)   
Net sales after eliminations $1,445,860  $1,233,278  17.2%
          
Operating profit, as reported - segments $199,199  $198,675    
General corporate expense, net  (10,674)  (9,259)   
Intercompany eliminations  (13,482)  (11,927)   
Operating profit, as reported $175,043  $177,489    
Operating margin, as reported  12.1%  14.4%   
          
Rationalization charges     15,358    
Acquisition related costs †  2,652   1,300    
Operating profit, as adjusted $177,695  $194,147    
Operating margin, as adjusted  12.3%  15.7%   
          
Share-based compensation  4,629   5,042    
Depreciation and amortization  56,295   35,570    
EBITDA, as adjusted $238,619  $234,759  1.6%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  16.5%  19.0%   
          
Sales change period over period  212,582       
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  3,860       
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales  1.8%      
          
          
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.      
          



TopBuild Corp.      
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Net sales      
Same branch:      
Installation Services $651,097  $745,533 
Specialty Distribution  562,934   559,804 
Eliminations  (68,315)  (72,059)
Total same branch $1,145,716  $1,233,278 
       
Acquisitions (a):      
Installation Services $126,232  $ 
Specialty Distribution  174,146    
Eliminations  (234)   
Total acquisitions  300,144    
Total net sales $1,445,860  $1,233,278 
       
EBITDA, as adjusted      
Same branch:      
Installation Services $126,695  $157,557 
Specialty Distribution  86,071   91,367 
Eliminations  (17,077)  (14,165)
Total same branch $195,689  $234,759 
       
Acquisitions (a):      
Installation Services $22,473  $ 
Specialty Distribution  20,457    
Total acquisitions  42,930    
Total EBITDA, as adjusted $238,619  $234,759 
       
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales      
Same branch (b)  17.1%   
Acquisitions (c)  14.3%   
Total (d)  16.5%  19.0 
       
As Adjusted (Decremental)/Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales      
Same branch (e)  (44.6)%   
Acquisitions (c)  14.3%   
Total (f)  1.8%   
       
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months      
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales      
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales      
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales      
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales      
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales      
       



TopBuild Corp.         
Same Branch Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited)      
(dollars in thousands)         
          
  Three Months Ended March 31,    
  2026 2025 Change
Residential:         
Same branch $685,972 $769,751  (10.9)%
Acquisitions (a)  23,127     
Total Residential sales  709,099  769,751  (7.9)%
          
Commercial/Industrial:         
Same branch $459,744 $463,527  (0.8)%
Acquisitions (a)  277,017     
Total Commercial/Industrial sales  736,761  463,527  58.9 %
Total net sales $1,445,860 $1,233,278  17.2 %
          
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months      
          



TopBuild Corp.      
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)      
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Gross Profit Reconciliation      
       
Net Sales $1,445,860  $1,233,278 
       
Gross profit, as reported $400,253  $351,473 
       
Acquisition related costs  20    
Rationalization charges     13,503 
Gross profit, as adjusted $400,273  $364,976 
       
Gross margin, as reported  27.7  28.5%
Gross margin, as adjusted  27.7%  29.6
       
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation      
       
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $225,210  $173,984 
       
Rationalization charges     1,855 
Acquisition related costs  2,632   1,300 
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $222,578  $170,829 
       
Operating Profit Reconciliation      
       
Operating profit, as reported $175,043  $177,489 
       
Rationalization charges     15,358 
Acquisition related costs  2,652   1,300 
Operating profit, as adjusted $177,695  $194,147 
       
Operating margin, as reported  12.1%  14.4%
Operating margin, as adjusted  12.3%  15.7%
       
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation      
       
Income before income taxes, as reported $139,747  $165,973 
       
Rationalization charges     15,358 
Acquisition related costs  2,652   1,300 
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  142,399   182,631 
       
Tax rate at 26.0%  (37,024)  (47,484)
Income, as adjusted $105,375  $135,147 
       
Income per common share, as adjusted $3.75  $4.63 
       
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  28,130,208   29,174,892 
       



TopBuild Corp.      
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)      
(in thousands)      
       
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026 2025
Net income, as reported $104,813 $123,385
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:      
Interest expense and other, net  35,296  11,516
Income tax expense  34,934  42,588
Depreciation and amortization  56,295  35,570
Share-based compensation  4,629  5,042
Rationalization charges    15,358
Acquisition related costs  2,652  1,300
EBITDA, as adjusted $238,619 $234,759
       



TopBuild Corp.               
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
 2025 2026 Trailing Twelve Months Ended
 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 March 31, 2026
Net sales$1,297,403 $1,393,158 $1,485,247 $1,445,860 $5,621,668
Acquisitions pro forma adjustment † 313,828  199,550  18,046  1,638  533,062
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,611,231 $1,592,708 $1,503,293 $1,447,498 $6,154,730
               
               
† Sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
               


 

            











        

            

            
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