Arvinas to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 12, 2026

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a biotechnology company working to create a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will review first quarter 2026 financial results and provide a corporate update during a live webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the investor page of the Arvinas website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Arvinas website at www.arvinas.com following the completion of the event.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas, with its partner Pfizer, developed the first-and-only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved PROTAC, a type of heterobifunctional protein degrader, VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), for the treatment of adults with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, with disease progression following at least one line of endocrine therapy.

Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancers; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-027, targeting the polyglutamine-expanded androgen receptor, or polyQ-AR, in skeletal muscle. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:

Alyssa Kuciunas

+1 (331) 481-3751

alyssa.kuciunas-c@arvinas.com