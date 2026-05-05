NeurAxis to Host First Quarter 2026 Results and Business Update Call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026

CARMEL, Ind., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies addressing chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, will report summarized financial results for its first quarter 2026, for the period ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, before market open. The Company has scheduled a conference call for the same day, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 9:00 am ET to review the results.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 9:00am ET

Toll Free: 1-877-270-2148 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) International: 1-412-317-6060

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/892nzbBzqeJ

Replay: Toll Free: 1-855-669-6958 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 5040620

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/892nzbBzqeJ

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of IB-Stim® , which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional dyspepsia (FD), and FD-related nausea symptoms in patients 8 years and older. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway.

For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners

Ben Shamsian

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com