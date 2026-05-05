BrewDog Announces Partnership with Underbelly as Official Beer Supplier of Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe

ELLON, Scotland, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish Brewer, BrewDog, by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), today announced a 12-month partnership with Underbelly to support key festivals and venues in its portfolio.

The deal, which has scope to extend beyond the initial agreement, will see BrewDog take over as the official beer supplier at Christmas in Trafalgar Square, SKATE at Leicester Square and permanent live venue, Underbelly Boulevard Soho, in addition to Underbelly at The Edinburgh Fringe.

Starting immediately, taps at Underbelly Boulevard Soho, which hosts award-winning UK live performances, have been switched over to BrewDog favourites, including Lost Lager, Wingman, Cold Beer, and Punk AF, with Underbelly at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival activation taking place throughout August.

With Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe a highlight of the month-long festival, visitors will be able to grab a pint of their favourite BrewDog beer, whilst enjoying the best circus, comedy, theatre, cabaret, and music, in the heart of Edinburgh. Activation will include a full branded BrewDog bar at Bristo Square, as well as all other bars within the venue serving BrewDog lagers and alcohol-free options on draught, in addition to some of its iconic craft beers in cans.

Stuart Harrison, Chief Sales Officer at BrewDog comments: “The Edinburgh Fringe is one of the most iconic events to take place in Scotland and as a Scottish-based brewer, we’re delighted to play a role in this year’s festival. With fantastic shows and entertainment available all over the city, we’re ready to embrace the festivities and excited to bring a bit of BrewDog passion to visitors through our incredible bar activations and beer offering with Underbelly.”

Harrison added, “Not only that, but our partnership also gives us access to one of the newest and most exciting live venues in Underbelly Boulevard Soho, as well as two buzzing festive markets in central London. With visitors attending these events from all over the world, it delivers an opportunity for us to drive further awareness and trial of our headline beers to new and existing fans. We’re eager to see this year’s events come together and hope that it will lead to a long and fruitful relationship with Underbelly.”

Charlie Wood, Director of Underbelly, comments: “As BrewDog embarks on a new chapter as part of Tilray Brands, we’re excited to be partnering with them across our portfolio of festivals, live events, and venues. The BrewDog team join Underbelly in our passion for live entertainment and our commitment to investing in the events that bring people together to enjoy what only live experiences can deliver. This is especially true in BrewDog’s home nation of Scotland, and we’re thrilled to bring the iconic BrewDog product line-up to our Edinburgh Fringe customers this summer.”

The partnership will be supported by a full social media plan to drive awareness and traffic to these exciting venues and events throughout the year.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007.

Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars, and distribution across multiple international markets.

BrewDog’s future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Underbelly Ltd

Underbelly is a UK-based live entertainment company founded in 2000 by Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood.

Underbelly, alongside ATG Productions, is the lead and originating producer of the Olivier Award winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Other recent productions include Macbeth alongside Wessex Grove starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, The McOnie Company’s Nutcracker at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club at Southbank Centre, Cabaret Royale at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, Tweedy’s Massive Circus on a UK-wide tour starting at The RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2024 and the 20th anniversary of La Clique in Edinburgh and London.

Current live Events include Christmas in Leicester Square and Underbelly Festival. Underbelly Boulevard Soho their first permanent venue, opened in 2023 in the heart of Soho presenting and producing an outstanding variety of cabaret, comedy, circus, music and theatre. One of the largest producers at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Underbelly is proud to have previously presented Fleabag in 2013, Six in 2018, Rob Madge’s My Son’s a Queer, (But What Can You Do?) in 2022 and Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder in 2023.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Tilray Brands Contacts:

Media

news@tilray.com

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

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