Body Energy Club Main Street Celebrates 6 Month Anniversary with Massive Community Appreciation Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Energy Club (BEC), Canada’s premier destination for smoothies, vitamins, and sports nutrition, announces a Community Appreciation Day at its Main Street location (4236 Main St) this Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The event marks six month of active community building at the Main st store, which is locally co-owned and operated by franchisees Vishal Chhabra and Karun Randhawa. To thank the vibrant Main Street neighborhood for an incredible first year of business, the two partners are throwing an all-day celebration featuring deep discounts, exclusive giveaways, and free samples.

"Main Street has welcomed us with open arms over this past year, and we truly wouldn’t be here without the incredible support of this neighborhood," says Karun Randhawa. "This Community Appreciation Day is our way of giving back and saying a massive 'thank you' to the customers, neighbors, and fitness community who make running this location so special."

The Main Street location is a true testament to the dedication of its co-owners. Karun Randhawa brings over a decade of expertise in hospitality and customer service to the partnership. He is joined by Vishal Chhabra, who offers a strong background in finance, relationship-building, and leadership from his senior roles in the banking sector. Joining forces, the duo successfully brought Body Energy Club’s signature health-focused model to one of Vancouver’s most iconic streets.

The Community Appreciation Day celebration begins at 8:00 AM sharp and features:

50% OFF All Smoothies

All Smoothies 20% OFF All Supplements

All Supplements Epic Giveaways & Prizes throughout the day

throughout the day Free Samples from top wellness brands all day long

As a bonus, the first 25 customers to make a purchase at 9:00 AM, and again at 3:00 PM, will receive an exclusive Wellness Gift Bag packed with premium Body Energy Club goodies.

Community members are encouraged to stop by early to join the festivities, meet the team, and experience the trusted brand that has become a local staple in the wellness industry.

Event Details:

What: Body Energy Club Main Street Community Appreciation Day

Body Energy Club Main Street Community Appreciation Day When: Saturday, May 9, 2026 | Doors open at 8:00 AM

Saturday, May 9, 2026 | Doors open at 8:00 AM Where: 4236 Main St, Vancouver, BC

4236 Main St, Vancouver, BC Who: Open to the public

About Body Energy Club Founded in 2002 in a cozy 500-square-foot space on Davie Street in downtown Vancouver, Body Energy Club has grown into a leading wellness destination with locations across the Greater Vancouver Area, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Offering nutrient-rich smoothies and bowls, cold-pressed juices, supplements, and healthy meals, BEC serves everyone—from elite athletes to everyday wellness seekers and families—with the belief that optimal health should be accessible to all. Customers can shop in-store, order online across Canada, or use the BEC app for convenient pickup and delivery.

For more information about the Main St Grand Opening, please visit our Eventbrite or follow along on social media at @bodyenergyclub.

Media Contact: Dominick Tousignant, Founder and CEO dominick@bodyenergyclub.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0dc91eb-80ab-4aa8-a43d-75d9bc56e794

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