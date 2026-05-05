Mike Lindell Media Corp. - LindellTV (OTC:) MLMC Announces Another Milestone as Part of the Company Short-Term Goals Strategy by Adding Sentry H20

Chaska, MN, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corp., (OTC: MLMC) Announces Sentry H20 has been added to MLMC and LindellTV advertising clients for the Network. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lindell, announced MLMC has reached another milestone goal by adding top-shelf advertiser; Sentry H20.



Mike Lindell Media Corp. and Sentry H20 believe that everyone deserves access to clean, healthy water. Sentry H20 has dedicated themselves to providing innovative water treatment solutions that remove harmful toxins, balance pH, and enrich water with essential minerals, supporting overall health and well-being.



Mike Lindell, Founder of MyPillow, the Chairman and CEO of Mike Lindell Media Corp., said, "I'm very pleased to have Sentry H20 on LindellTV. Clean water is vital to everyone and critically important to maintaining good health. Sentry H20 delivers the best in clean water."



Sentry H20 Owner/Founder, Nelson Mcllveen said, "We are super excited to join forces with Mike Lindell so that we can help America drink healthy water again."

Adding alliances like Sentry H20 is part of Mike Lindell Media Corp., and LindellTV's overall financial plan, vision, and strategy to move MLMC forward, now and into the future.



Visit: https://SentryH20.com Promo Code LINDELL at checkout for special discounts on your order.



About Sentry H20

Sentry H20 is a family-owned and operated small business from Arizona. By combining the best German water technology with innovative American engineering, they proudly provide families, communities, and businesses across America with exceptionally effective water treatment systems.

Sentry H20 is a family-owned and operated small business from Arizona. By combining the best German water technology with innovative American engineering, they proudly provide families, communities, and businesses across America with exceptionally effective water treatment systems.



In other News: MLMC and Mike Lindell Media Corp., and Mike Lindell name VOCL.com - VOICES OF CONSERVATIVE LEADERS

ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

Mike Lindell Media Corp., operates a conservative broadcast network that seeks to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as LindellTV in February 2025) and VOCL.com - Voices of Conservative Leaders - (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively, the “Platforms”). The Company states that it has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased, and timely reporting. The Company has full access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration, Capitol Hill, and the Pentagon. The Company expects to report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, including Capitol Hill, covering United States and world events including breaking news.

Visit LINDELLTV.COM to learn more.

Media Contact:



MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Investor@LindellTV.com

Forward - Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the partnership, expected benefits of the partnership, business strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the events or results described in any forward-looking statement will occur or be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, limited capital resources; the need for additional financing; the need to develop and maintain effective internal controls, processes, and systems; changes in general economic conditions; changes in technology; the Company's ability to attract viewers,advertisers, and paid users to its platforms; the number and size of competitors; changes in the mix of products and services offered in its markets; changes in law and regulatory policy; dependence on access to White House events and press conferences; risks associated with operating as a media and communications company; risks associated with operating as a news outlet and social media platform; and disruptions resulting from power failures, cybersecurity incidents, terrorism, Acts of God, or other domestic or global events.



The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



