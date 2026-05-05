Shopify Delivers Again as Merchants Clear $100 Billion in Q1 GMV

Internet, Everywhere, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopify (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) announced today financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Shopify achieved 34% revenue growth and 15% free cash flow margins.

"Shopify has entered the AI era with a clear edge: strong, durable growth and two decades of commerce intelligence. That puts us in a category of one, and we're about to see that advantage compound throughout 2026," said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify.

Jeff Hoffmeister, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Q1 delivered broad-based growth across geographies, merchant sizes, and channels, with over $100 billion of GMV in the first quarter alone. That is the platform compounding. The durability of this model allows us to invest strategically in growth, both in the merchant-facing tools that drive commerce innovation and in the internal capabilities that let us build and ship faster. ”





Selected Business Performance Information(1)

(In US $ millions, except percentages)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 GMV 100,743 74,750 MRR 212 182 Revenue 3,170 2,360 Gross profit 1,546 1,169 Operating income 382 203 Free cash flow 476 363 YoY revenue growth rate 34 % 27 % Free cash flow margin 15 % 15 % (1) See endnotes below for definitions of GMV and MRR and additional information on free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in the non-GAAP reconciliation at the end of this press release.



2026 Outlook

The outlook that follows supersedes all prior financial outlook statements made by Shopify, constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Shopify’s control. Please see "Forward-looking Statements" at the end of this press release.

For the second quarter of 2026, we expect:

Revenue to grow at a high-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis;

Gross profit dollars to grow at a mid-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis;

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to be 35% to 36%;

Stock-based compensation to be $145 million; and

Free cash flow margin to be in the mid-teens.



Quarterly Conference Call

Shopify’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss our first-quarter results today, May 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of Shopify’s website at www.shopify.com/investors/events . An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Shopify’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, including the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis, will be available on Shopify’s website at www.shopify.com and will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify’s all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in-store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify—from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.

For more information, visit www.shopify.com

CONTACT INVESTORS: Carrie Gillard CONTACT MEDIA: Ben McConaghy Director, Investor Relations Director, Communications IR@shopify.com press@shopify.com







Shopify Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In US $ millions)

Three months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Revenues Subscription solutions 750 620 Merchant solutions 2,420 1,740 3,170 2,360 Cost of revenues Subscription solutions 148 123 Merchant solutions 1,476 1,068 1,624 1,191 Gross profit 1,546 1,169 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 496 405 Research and development 437 377 General and administrative 115 109 Transaction and loan losses 116 75 Total operating expenses 1,164 966 Operating income 382 203 Net other expense, including taxes(2) (963 ) (885 ) Net loss (581 ) (682 ) less: equity investments, marked to

market, net of taxes (941 ) (908 ) Net income

excluding the impact of equity investments(3) 360 226 (2) Net other expense, including taxes includes interest income, gains and losses on equity and other investments, foreign exchange gains and losses, and our provision for income taxes. (3) Net income excluding the impact of equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure which is reconciled at the end of this press release. This measure excludes the impact of any gains or losses on our equity investments in third parties. Shopify believes this measure provides useful information to investors given that valuations of third parties in public and private markets are outside of our control, and therefore, fluctuations in those valuations are not relevant to the fundamentals of our business and have little analytical or predictive value regarding our ability to drive operational results. This measure does not have a standardized meaning under US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share are available in the Financial Supplemental posted on www.shopify.com/investors .



Note: More detailed Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss are available in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed concurrently with this press release with US and Canadian regulators and available on www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca .





Shopify Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In US $ millions)

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,848 1,545 Marketable securities 3,895 4,233 Trade and other receivables, net 449 500 Loans and merchant cash advances, net 2,097 1,784 Other current assets 206 234 8,495 8,296 Long-term assets Long-term assets(4) 196 210 Deferred tax assets 117 33 Long-term investments 708 975 Equity and other investments 3,533 4,582 Equity method investment 581 602 Goodwill 491 491 5,626 6,893 Total assets 14,121 15,189 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Liabilities Accounts payable 529 570 Deferred tax liabilities — 55 Other liabilities(5) 1,091 1,091 1,620 1,716 Shareholders’ equity 12,501 13,473 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 14,121 15,189 (4) Long-term assets includes Property and equipment, net, Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, Intangible assets, net, and Other long-term assets. (5) Other liabilities includes Accrued liabilities, Current and Long-term Deferred revenue, and Operating lease liabilities. Note: More detailed Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet and Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are available in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed concurrently with this press release with US and Canadian regulators and available on www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca .





Shopify Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In US $ millions) Three months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (581) (682) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to

net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 7 8 Stock-based compensation 132 114 Provision for transaction and loan losses 48 43 Deferred income tax recovery (139) (129) Revenue related to non-cash consideration (12) (13) Net loss on equity and other investments 1,061 1,021 Net loss on equity method investment 21 23 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 14 (12) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (70) (6) Net cash provided by operating activities 481 367 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (5) (4) Purchases of marketable securities (843) (1,718) Maturities of marketable securities 1,463 1,331 Purchases and originations of loans (1,349) (805) Repayments and sales of loans 1,043 637 Purchases of equity and other investments (1) (4) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (56) Other 2 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 310 (619) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 6 59 Repurchases of common stock (491) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (485) 59 Effect of foreign exchange on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash (3) 4 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 303 (189) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash –

beginning of period 1,545 1,498 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash –

end of period 1,848 1,309





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(In US $ millions, except percentages)



The following table illustrates how free cash flow is calculated in this press release: Three months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Net cash provided by operating

activities 481 367 less: capital expenditures(6) (5 ) (4 ) Free cash flow 476 363 Revenue 3,170 2,360 Free cash flow margin 15 % 15 % (6) Capital expenditures is equivalent to the amount included in “Purchases of property and equipment” on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the reported period.





Net Income Excluding the Impact of Equity Investments Reconciliation

(In US $ millions)



The following table illustrates how Net income excluding the impact of equity investments is calculated in this press release: Three months ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Net loss (581 ) (682 ) less: equity investments,

marked to market, net of taxes (941 ) (908 ) Net income

excluding the impact of equity investments(3) 360 226





Constant Currency Analysis

(In US $ millions, except percentages)



The following table converts our GMV, revenues, gross profit, and operating income using the comparative period's monthly average exchange rates. We have provided the below disclosure as we believe it presents a clear comparison of our period-to-period operating results by removing the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and to assist investors in understanding our financial and operating performance. The table below and our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations disclosure are supplements to our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (excluding GMV). Three months ended March 31, GMV Revenue Subscription

solutions

revenue Merchant

solutions

revenue Gross

profit Operating

income 2025 as reported 74,750 2,360 620 1,740 1,169 203 2026 as reported 100,743 3,170 750 2,420 1,546 382 Percentage change YoY 35 % 34 % 21 % 39 % 32 % 88 % Constant currency impact 3,302 54 10 44 32 21 Percentage change YoY

constant currency 30 % 32 % 19 % 37 % 30 % 78 %



Regulatory Disclosures and Forward-looking Statements

Advisory Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements related to Shopify’s financial outlook, such as expected revenue and expenses for the next fiscal quarter, Shopify's expectations regarding its ability to support merchants as they scale, and Shopify's expectations regarding the development of emerging technologies, including AI. These statements can be identified by words such as "will" and “expect” and are based on Shopify's current projections and expectations about future events and financial results. Known and unknown risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to maintain expected growth and manage expenses, the impact of changes in economic conditions and consumer spending in key markets such as the United States, Europe, and globally, the impact of measures that affect international trade, including tariffs, the adoption and impact of emerging technologies such as AI, our reliance on third-party providers to deliver services, a cyberattack or security breach, and serious errors or defects in software or hardware. Other factors and risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements are set out in Shopify's Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors” and other filings made with US and Canadian securities regulators, available at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca . Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to management on the date hereof and represent management’s beliefs regarding future events, projections, and financial trends, which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are provided to give additional information about management’s expectations and beliefs and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Shopify undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.





Endnotes:

Gross Merchandise Volume, or GMV, represents the total dollar value of orders facilitated through the Shopify platform including certain apps and channels for which a revenue-sharing arrangement is in place in the period, net of refunds, and inclusive of shipping and handling, duty, and value-added taxes.

Monthly Recurring Revenue, or MRR, is the aggregate value of all subscription plans, excluding variable platform fees, in effect on the last day of the period, assuming merchants maintain their subscription the following month and is used by management as a directional indicator of subscription solutions revenue going forward.

Free cash flow and free cash flow margin are non-GAAP financial measures that are reconciled in the non-GAAP reconciliation within this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meanings under US GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Shopify believes free cash flow and free cash flow margin provide useful information to help investors and others understand our operating results and the performance of our business in the same manner as management. Shopify does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP free cash flow margin because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.