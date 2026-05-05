The Devon Group Names Kate Achille as Chief Executive Officer

RED BANK, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology public relations leader The Devon Group today announced that managing partner Kate Achille has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1. Company founder Jeanne Achille moves into the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer.

The Devon Group launched in April 1994 during the rapid trajectory of consumer and B2B technology. Over the last 32 years, the firm has supported hundreds of companies and has built significant expertise in HR technology and fintech. As communications practices continue to evolve, The Devon Group offers comprehensive PR services, delivering personalized programs to a carefully curated client list. With this leadership update, Kate (who also goes by Katie) takes over the company’s day-to-day operations and future vision.

Recently named one of PRNEWS’ Top Women in PR and Communications for 2026, Kate brings 20 years of experience to the CEO role, having spent the last 14 years with The Devon Group. Prior to this, she was Marketing Manager at the lecture agency Royce Carlton, which has since been acquired and absorbed into CAA. During this time, she helped promote high-profile speakers, including Fareed Zakaria, Thomas Friedman, Anna Quindlen, Jon Meacham, Joan Rivers, Noah Feldman, and many more.

Kate’s other career highlights include working in recruitment marketing and employer branding at Verizon, authoring a book on President Lyndon B. Johnson with a renowned Harvard Law professor who served in his administration, copywriting for an online beauty retailer, and serving in AmeriCorps VISTA. She holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in Historical Studies from The New School and sits on the board of the nonprofit SafeSceneNJ. Her thought leadership includes her popular biweekly newsletter, The How, and podcast, Up Next @ Work, on the WRKdefined network.

Kate shared, “While leading the family business seems like an anomaly these days, taking The Devon Group into its next chapter is the next logical step on my path. Throughout my career, I have been responsible for shaping stories and messages, helping companies invigorate their brands while connecting them with new audiences, innovating the latest technologies, bringing together buyers and sellers, and building communities. The Devon Group’s success and longevity are a testament to Jeanne's exceptional work and indomitable spirit, and I intend to carry her standards forward.”

About The Devon Group

The Devon Group is one of the tech industry’s longest-standing independent PR firms in the world, partnering with ascending and established brands. With significant expertise across HR technology, fintech and more, Devon has launched thousands of products and represented companies at every stage—from pre-seed startups to IPOs. Its award-winning, bespoke communications programs help clients drive brand performance, ignite category innovation and accelerate organizational growth. To learn more, visit www.devonpr.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38c0053e-24bc-4b6d-84ad-87b5e12de069