OTC Markets Group Welcomes CoTec Holdings Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH; OTCQX: CTHCF), a company that uses disruptive technologies to turn waste and underused resources into sustainable, low‑cost critical minerals, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CoTec Holdings Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CoTec Holdings Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CTHCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Julian Treger, CoTec Holdings Corp. CEO: “Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is a meaningful milestone for CoTec and reflects the significant progress we have made as a company. As we advance HyProMag USA toward commercial production of recycled rare earth magnets and continue to build our broader portfolio of critical mineral technologies, OTCQX provides us with a platform to engage a wider community of U.S. investors who recognise the strategic importance of domestic supply chain resilience.”

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains. CoTec’s mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals. From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials. For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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