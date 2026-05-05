Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 92 Day 1 on May 6; Register to live stream

MIAMI, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 91st Emerging Growth Conference on May 6 & 7, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

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Day 1 - Wednesday

May 6, 2026

9:00

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:35

Introduction

9:40 – 10:10

Gensource Potash Corporation (TSXV: GSP) (OTC Pink: AGCCF)

Keynote Speaker: Mike Ferguson, CEO

10:15 – 10:45

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX) (OTCQB: TRGEF) (FRA: V6Y)

Keynote speaker: J Cameron Tymstra, President & CEO

10:50 – 11:20

First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB: HDRSF) (TSXV: HI)

Keynote speaker: Barry O’Shea, CEO

12:00 – 12:30

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA)

Keynote speaker: Linda Montgomery, Vice President, Corporate Development

12:35 – 1:05

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

Keynote Presenter: Robin Bruce Dow, CEO & Chairman

1:10 – 1:40

Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV)

Keynote Speakers: Tom DaPolito, CFO & Chris Anthony, Co-CEO & Co-Founder

1:45 – 2:15

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCQB: TRLEF) (CSE: TCF)

Keynote speaker: Scott Lower, President



2:55 – 3:05

Evolve Royalties, Ltd. (CSE: EVR)

Keynote speaker: Joseph de la Plante, Co-Founder & CEO



3:10 – 3:20

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH) (OTCQB: CHHYF)

Keynote speaker: Benoit Veilleux – CFO

3:25 – 3:35

Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN)

Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC)

Keynote Speaker: Patrick Gruhn, CEO

3:55 – 4:05

BluSky AI Inc. (OTCID: BSAI)

Keynote speaker: Trent D’Ambrosio, Founder, CEO, and Dan Gay, COO

4:10 – 4:20

Stakeholder Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SKHRF) (TSXV: SRC)

Keynote speaker: Christopher James Berlet, President, CEO & Director

4:25 – 4:55

VivoPower PLC (NASDAQ: VIVO)

Keynote speakers: Kevin Chin, CEO, & Alex Cuppage, CIO

Day 2 – Thursday

May 7, 2026

9:30

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

10:10

Introduction

10:15 – 10:45

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN),

Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

10:50 – 11:20

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)

Keynote speakers: Chris Holden, VP Corporate Development



12:35 – 1:05

Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU) (OTCQX: STCUF)

Keynote speaker: Darryl Jones, CEO

1:10 – 1:40

CopAur Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: COPAF) (TSXV: CPAU)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Neale, CEO

1:45 – 1:55

OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI)

Keynote speaker: Saul I. Leal Founder, CEO & Director

2:00 – 2:10

Prospect Markets, Inc. (OTCQB: MKTSF) (TSXV: MKT)

Keynote speaker: Johnny Chen, CEO & Sacha Beharie, IR

2:20 – 2:30

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX: COB) (OTC Pink: CBBHF)

Keynote speaker: Andrew Tong, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

2:35 – 2:45

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH)

Keynote speaker: Craig Ridenhour, President & John Schaible, Chairman and CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Freightos, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRGO)

Keynote speaker: Ian Arroyo – Chief Strategy Officer



3:10 - 3:20

American Tungsten and Antimony Limited (OTCQB: ATALF) (ASX: AT4)

Keynote speaker: Andre Booyzen, Managing Director

3:25 – 3:35

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (OTC Pink: CEIEF) (TSXV: CEI)

Keynote speaker: Robert J. Zakresky, President & CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Triumph Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG) (OTC Pink: TIGCF)

Keynote speaker: John Anderson, CEO

4:10 – 4:20

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH)

Keynote speakers: Tim Smith

4:25 – 4:35

Ionic Rare Earth, Ltd. (ASX: IXR) (OTC: IXRRF)

Keynote speaker: Tim Harrison, Managing Director

4:40 – 4:55

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG)

Keynote speaker: Shan-Nen Bong, CFO

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:

Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

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About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth

Phone: 1-305-330-1985

Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com