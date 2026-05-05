NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:NRXP) Announces Initiation of Commercial Manufacturing for Preservative Free Ketamine

Based on FDA Office of Generic Drugs guidance previously announced, NRx has transmitted an initial GMP manufacturing order to its US-based manufacturer.

NRx has completed confirmatory GMP audits of manufacture and is prepared for pre-approval inspection.

Initial manufacture rate is sufficient to support significant market penetration in first year sales and can be readily scaled based on blow-fill-seal manufacturing process.



WILMINGTON, Del., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on neuroplastic therapies for depression, PTSD, and related conditions, today announces initiation of a first commercial manufacturing order of its preservative free ketamine product in anticipation of approval under the Generic Drug User Fee Act in Summer 2026. The order is based on stability observed in more than 3 manufactured registration batches and the Company’s successful third-party audit of the manufacturing facility.

The Company expects that the initial manufacturing pace will be sufficient to support initial substantial yearly revenues and notes the ability to rapidly scale manufacturing as demand grows. The Company recently announced the appointment of Mr. Glenn Tyson as its Chief Commercial Officer and is in the process of retaining a full commercial team.

The NRx product is the first US-manufactured preservative-free ketamine presentation. Manufacturing is accomplished via a blow-fill-seal process that achieves more than 10-fold higher manufacturing throughput than traditional sterile bottling techniques that rely on glass vials and traditional seals.

NRx’s presentation of ketamine differs from existing products in that it does not contain a known toxic preservative, Benzethonium Chloride. This preservative is no longer allowed to be included in new drugs and according to FDA policy cannot even be included in hand cleansers and topical antiseptics.

As of April 7, 2026, sterile intravenous ketamine remains listed on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) national drug shortage database. ASHP reports ongoing supply constraints across multiple manufacturers, including product discontinuations, back orders, and reliance on short-dated inventory for certain ketamine injection presentations, particularly higher-concentration vials commonly used in hospital and outpatient settings. These recurring disruptions have periodically required healthcare providers to adjust sourcing and clinical use, highlighting the need for additional reliable, domestically manufactured ketamine supply.

“NRx thanks its manufacturing partner for the care and support that has been invested in this project and looks forward to being able to serve Americans with a safe and convenient US-made ketamine product. We hope to alleviate the supply shortages that have frequently been reported in association with sterile ketamine,” said Dr. Jonathan Javitt, Chairman and CEO of NRx Pharmaceuticals.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( www.nrxpharma.com ), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

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