Gilat Signs Strategic Multimillion Partnership with Nelco in India to Deploy SkyEdge IV

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, today announced that it received a multimillion order from Nelco, a leading Satcom service provider in India. Deliveries are expected over the next 12 months.

Under the agreement, Nelco has chosen Gilat’s SkyEdge IV hub platform to deploy the most advanced Ka-band service network in India using GSAT-N2 Ka-band HTS satellite. The deployment will enable scalable, high-performance connectivity across multiple segments including Aero IFC, cellular backhaul and enterprise connectivity in remotest locations etc., delivering the performance and flexibility required for such segments.

“Nelco’s selection of SkyEdge IV reflects the platform’s ability to support high-throughput satellite services with the flexibility required for diverse service requirements,” said Ron Levin, President of Gilat’s Commercial Division. “We are pleased to work with Nelco as they expand advanced connectivity services across enterprise, mobility, and aviation markets.”

SkyEdge IV is Gilat’s multi-orbit satellite ground system designed to support high-capacity broadband networks with operational efficiency and service agility, enabling satellite operators to deploy and manage advanced HTS services.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu, we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a software-defined platform and modems, high-performance satellite terminals, advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs, highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Iran and the Hezbollah in Lebanon. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

PublicRelations@gilat.com