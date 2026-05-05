Fancamp Exploration Appoints Blake Rhodes to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Blake Rhodes to its Board of Directors, a seasoned mining executive with more than 25 years of global experience spanning legal, operational, and corporate development roles.

Mr. Rhodes retired from Newmont Corporation in April 2022, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Development, and as a member of the executive leadership team. During his distinguished tenure at Newmont, he held several senior leadership positions, including General Counsel, Senior Vice President of Indonesia, and Senior Vice President, Strategic Development, overseeing mergers and acquisitions. In these roles, Mr. Rhodes played a key part in shaping Newmont’s global portfolio and executing complex, large-scale international transactions.

Mr. Rhodes brings extensive transactional and international business expertise, having lived and worked in key mining jurisdictions including Jakarta, Adelaide and Singapore in addition to North America. He played a central role in several of Newmont’s most significant strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Goldcorp Inc. and the formation of the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. Mr. Rhodes holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Iowa State University and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Pennsylvania. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Mr. Rhodes’ appointment comes at a pivotal time as Fancamp advances its previously announced strategic reorganization, including the planned spin-out of its exploration assets. Upon completion of the spin-out, the existing Fancamp entity will focus on growth, monetization, and expansion of its portfolio, with a focus on scale through strategic acquisitions while maintaining a capital light business model (refer to press releases dated December 1, 2025 and February 10, 2026). With more than 25 years of experience in corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and global mining operations, Mr. Rhodes brings a highly relevant and complementary skill set to support the Corporation’s evolution.

Mark Billings, Chairman of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. comments “Blake’s extensive experience in strategic development, capital allocation, and transaction execution makes him an excellent addition to our Board at this pivotal time. As we execute the spin-out of our exploration assets and transition to a cash generating investment-focused model, his insight and proven portfolio-building expertise will be invaluable in supporting our strategy and long-term shareholder value creation.”

Blake Rhodes comments, “Fancamp is at an important inflection point, and I am delighted to join the Board. With significant unrealized intrinsic value and a strong, credible Board and management team, I am excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to contributing to the creation of long-term shareholder value.”

Fancamp also announces that it has granted stock options (“Options”) to Mr. Blake Rhodes, pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, exercisable into 1,000,000 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”). The Options have an exercise price of $0.14 per Common Share, granted on May 4, 2026, vested immediately, with an expiry date five years from the date of grant, on May 3, 2031. The Options were granted pursuant to the Corporation’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium-term growth and monetization opportunities with strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, a royalty portfolio, and exploration properties. The Corporation is focused on the advancement of its growing portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, and has diversified exposure to copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, iron, strategic rare-earth metals, among others. The Corporation has monetization opportunities from its transaction with The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. The Corporation’s investments include stakes in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, PTX Metals Inc. and an investment in a near-term cash flow generating zinc mine in Nova Scotia, EDM Resources Inc., among others. The Corporation’s diverse royalty portfolio includes a future finite production payment on certain Fermont Properties owned by Champion Iron Limited and 2% NSR on Black Horse mining claims in the Ring of Fire. The Corporation holds 96% interests in Magpie Mines Inc., which owns the Magpie property, one of the world’s largest undeveloped hard rock titanium (+V) deposits, per USGS data. The Corporation has newly incorporated a subsidiary, Goldera Exploration Ltd., as part of a strategic reorganization of the Corporation’s assets, pursuant to which it intends to spin out its interests in core exploration projects into Goldera, creating two distinct value-creating entities for its shareholders (refer to press releases dated December 1, 2025 and February 10, 2026).

Further information on the Company can be found at: www.fancamp.ca

For Further Information

Rajesh Sharma, President & CEO

+1 (604) 434 8829

info@fancamp.ca Tara Asfour, Director of Investor Relations

+1 (604) 434 8829

tasfour@fancamp.ca

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