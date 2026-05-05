Sarah Campbell Joins Future Technologies Venture LLC as Chief Operating Officer

SUWANEE, Ga., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies Venture LLC (“Future Technologies”), a North American systems integrator and leader in connectivity transformation, today announced Sarah Campbell joined as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 4, 2026.

Campbell previously served as member of the Future Technologies Advisory Board, supporting Government efforts and now joins Future Technologies full-time as Chief Operating Officer. She most recently held leadership roles at George Mason University, where she served as Associate Vice President of Research for Defense & Security and Head of Special Projects, leading large-scale, high-impact initiatives to expand research capabilities, improve operational performance, and scale complex infrastructure environments. Her experience driving execution across highly technical and mission-critical organizations positions her to play a key role as Future Technologies accelerates into its next phase of growth.

“Future Technologies is at a clear inflection point,” said Pete Cappiello, Chief Executive Officer of Future Technologies. “Demand for advanced connectivity is accelerating across every market we serve, and we are moving aggressively to scale the business—expanding our capabilities, investing in talent, and positioning the company for sustained growth. Sarah’s leadership will be instrumental as we execute on that strategy.”





Campbell’s appointment follows Future Technologies’ recapitalization with Battle Investment Group in October 2025, which has enabled the company to accelerate both organic growth and strategic expansion initiatives.

The company delivered a 40% YoY increase in Q1 2026 bookings, driven by strong demand across critical infrastructure sectors—Private and Public. Future Technologies has also strengthened their sales organization with the addition of Richard Johanning and Kevin Fitzgibbons, further enhancing its ability to capture market share. To support continued growth and execution, the company has expanded its technical depth, growing its Engineering team and Field Services Organization, reinforcing its ability to design, deploy, and scale complex network architectures for large enterprise and government customers.

Future Technologies is also seeing significant traction in key verticals. Its oil & gas footprint continues to expand, with the West Texas branch office recently tripling in size to meet increasing demand for resilient, high-performance connectivity in some of the most challenging operating environments.

In parallel, the company is actively pursuing targeted acquisitions, focused on organizations that can extend market reach, add complementary capabilities, and align with Future Tech’s culture—further strengthening its competitive position.

Leading the Market in Closing the AI Connectivity Gap

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, Future Technologies is addressing one of the most critical barriers to realizing its value: the AI Connectivity Gap.

Across industrial environments, there is a rapid proliferation of AI-enabled devices—from sensors and robotics to video systems and autonomous platforms. Yet most legacy networks were not designed to support the scale, mobility, and performance these systems require.

The result is a growing disconnect between AI investment and operational outcomes, limiting visibility, slowing decision-making, and constraining the ability to scale advanced use cases.

Future Technologies is at the forefront of solving this challenge through end-to-end connectivity transformation, integrating:

Private 5G networks to enable secure, high-performance mobility

Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC) aligned with government and defense applications

Neutral Host public cellular solutions (4G/5G) for DAS replacement/upgrades

Hybrid network architectures combining fiber, wireless, and edge compute

Full lifecycle execution, from strategy through deployment and optimization





Through partnerships such as its collaboration with Ericsson, Future Technologies is delivering next-generation wireless infrastructure that enables real-time operations, scalable AI deployment, and measurable performance gains across critical environments.

“Future Technologies is entering an exciting phase of growth,” said Sarah Campbell. “What stands out to me is the strength of the foundation already in place and the opportunity to further align and scale the organization to meet increasing demand. I’m excited to help bring structure, operational rigor, and focus to this next chapter, enabling the team to execute at a higher level and continue delivering for our customers as the company grows.”

Come join Team Future Technologies! Please visit our careers page to view our open requisitions: Future Technologies Careers

About Future Technologies

Future Technologies Venture LLC delivers end-to-end connectivity transformation services and solutions for critical infrastructure, integrating cloud, WAN, LAN, and devices across diverse technologies, including private LTE and 5G, to enable secure, resilient operations at scale.

To learn more about Future Technologies’ Living Lab or request a tour, visit the Future Technologies Living Lab.

Critical Connectivity. Built Right.

Media Contact – Future Technologies

Taylor Juska

VP of Marketing

tjuska@futuretechllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e5769f5-e08b-4f6e-a31a-c16f2fd74179