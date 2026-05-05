HII Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Highlights

First quarter revenues were $3.1 billion

First quarter net earnings were $149 million or $3.79 diluted earnings per share

Completed builder’s sea trials for aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

New collective bargaining agreements ratified at Ingalls Shipbuilding that extend through 2031

Company reaffirms previously issued FY26 financial guidance1





First Quarter Results

First quarter 2026 revenues of $3.1 billion were up 13.4% from the first quarter of 2025, driven by growth at Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding and Mission Technologies.

Operating income in the first quarter of 2026 was $155 million and operating margin was 5.0%, compared to $161 million and 5.9%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

Segment operating income2 in the first quarter of 2026 was $172 million and segment operating margin2 was 5.6%, compared to $171 million and 6.3%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

Net earnings in the first quarter of 2026 were $149 million, compared to $149 million in the first quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $3.79, compared to $3.79 in the first quarter of 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities in the quarter was $390 million and free cash flow2 was negative $461 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $395 million and free cash flow2 of negative $462 million in the first quarter of 2025.

New contract awards in the first quarter of 2026 were $4.0 billion, bringing total backlog to 54.0 billion as of March 31, 2026.

“We made good progress on our 2026 operational initiatives in the first quarter. Shipbuilding throughput has continued to improve with meaningful year over year growth in the first quarter as our team remains focused on driving efficiency and expanding the industrial base network," said Chris Kastner, HII’s president and CEO.

¹The financial outlook, expectations and other forward looking statements provided by the company for 2026 and beyond reflect the company's judgment based on information available at the time of this release. Please see the "Forward-looking Statements" section in this release and our Form 10-Q for factors that may impact the company's ability to meet expectations.

²Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Sales and service revenues $ 3,099 $ 2,734 $ 365 13.4 % Operating income 155 161 (6 ) (3.7) % Operating margin % 5.0 % 5.9 % (89) bps Segment operating income1 172 171 1 0.6 % Segment operating margin %1 5.6 % 6.3 % (70) bps Net earnings 149 149 — — % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.79 $ 3.79 $ — — %

¹Non-GAAP measures that exclude non-segment factors affecting operating income. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.



Segment Operating Results

Ingalls Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 725 $ 637 $ 88 13.8 % Segment operating income 49 46 3 6.5 % Segment operating margin % 6.8 % 7.2 % (46) bps

Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $725 million, an increase of $88 million, or 13.8%, from the same period in 2025, primarily driven by higher volumes in surface combatants.

Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $49 million, an increase of $3 million from the same period in 2025. Segment operating margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 6.8%, compared to 7.2% in the same period last year. The increase in segment operating income was driven by higher volumes in surface combatants, partially offset by lower performance in amphibious assault ships.

Key Ingalls Shipbuilding milestone for the quarter:

Completed builder’s sea trials for USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000)

Authenticated the keel of amphibious transport dock Philadelphia (LPD 32)

Ratified new collective bargaining agreements that extend through 2031





Newport News Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,665 $ 1,396 $ 269 19.3 % Segment operating income 88 85 3 3.5 % Segment operating margin % 5.3 % 6.1 % (80) bps

Newport News Shipbuilding revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $1.7 billion, an increase of $269 million, or 19.3%, from the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher volumes in aircraft carriers, submarines and naval nuclear support services.

Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $88 million, an increase of $3 million from the same period in 2025. Segment operating margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 5.3% compared to 6.1% in the same period last year. The increase in segment operating income was primarily driven by the higher volumes described above, partially offset by contract adjustments and incentives in the first quarter of 2025 on the Virginia-class submarine program, as well as lower performance in aircraft carrier construction.

Key Newport News Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Completed builder’s sea trials for aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)





Mission Technologies

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 748 $ 735 $ 13 1.8 % Segment operating income 35 40 (5 ) (12.5) % Segment operating margin % 4.7 % 5.4 % (76) bps

Mission Technologies revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $748 million, an increase of $13 million, or 1.8%, from the same period in 2025. The increases were primarily due to higher volumes in All-Domain Operations, Unmanned Systems, and Global Security, partially offset by lower volumes in Warfare Systems.

Mission Technologies segment operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $35 million, a decrease of $5 million from the same period in 2025. Segment operating margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 4.7%, compared to 5.4% in the same period last year. The decrease in segment operating income was primarily due to lower equity income from nuclear and environmental joint ventures, partially offset by higher performance in Warfare Systems.

Mission Technologies results included approximately $18 million of amortization of purchased intangible assets in the first quarter of 2026, compared to approximately $22 million in the same period last year.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin1 in the first quarter of 2026 was 7.8%, compared to 9.1% in the first quarter of 2025.

Key Mission Technologies milestones for the quarter:

Completed the expansion of our U.K. unmanned operations facility, which significantly enhances and strengthens the company’s presence in the U.K. and increases capacity and support for the U.K. Royal Navy and European partners

Selected to compete on $25.4 billion Advanced Technology Support Program V (ATSP5) microelectronics multi-award contract





¹Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

HII Financial Outlook1

Reaffirming FY26 and medium term outlook

Medium term 2 HII revenue growth of approximately 6%

HII revenue growth of approximately 6% Medium term 2 shipbuilding revenue growth of approximately 6%

shipbuilding revenue growth of approximately 6% Medium term 2 Mission Technologies revenue growth of approximately 5%

Mission Technologies revenue growth of approximately 5% FY26 shipbuilding revenue between $9.7 and $9.9 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin 3 between 5.5% and 6.5%

between 5.5% and 6.5% FY26 Mission Technologies revenue between $3.0 and $3.2 billion,

FY26 Mission Technologies segment operating margin of approximately 5%; and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 3 between 8.4% and 8.6%

between 8.4% and 8.6% FY26 free cash flow3 between $500 and $600 million





FY26 Outlook1 Shipbuilding Revenue $9.7B - $9.9B Shipbuilding Operating Margin3 5.5% - 6.5% Mission Technologies Revenue $3.0B - $3.2B Mission Technologies Segment Operating Margin ~5% Mission Technologies EBITDA Margin3 8.4% - 8.6% Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment ($44M) Non-current State Income Tax Expense4 ~($20M) Interest Expense ($105M) Non-operating Retirement Benefit $213M Effective Tax Rate ~17% Depreciation & Amortization ~$330M Capital Expenditures 4% - 5% of Sales Free Cash Flow3 $500M - $600M

¹The financial outlook, expectations, and other forward-looking statements provided by the company for 2026 and beyond reflect the company's judgment based on the information available at the time of this release. Please see the "Forward-looking Statements" section in this release and our Form 10-Q for factors that may impact the company's ability to meet expectations.

²Medium term growth represents our expected compound annual growth rate over the next three to five years.

³Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions. In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward–looking GAAP and non–GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

⁴Outlook is based on current tax law. Variability exists based on how and when individual states conform to recent federal tax law changes.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit www.HII.com.

Conference Call Information

HII will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call and supplemental presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website: www.HII.com. A replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Projections

Statements in this earnings release and in our other filings with the SEC, as well as other statements we may make from time to time, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," "outlook," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar words or phrases or the negative of these words or phrases. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to:

our dependence on the U.S. Government for substantially all of our business;

significant delays or reductions in appropriations for our programs and/or changes in customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, government shutdowns, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans);

our ability to estimate our future contract costs, including cost increases due to inflation, labor challenges, changes in trade policy, or other factors and our efforts to recover or offset such costs and/or changes in estimated contract costs, and perform our contracts effectively;

changes in business practices, procurement processes and government regulations, including changes through executive orders, contract terms, or other policies or practices applicable to our industry, and our ability to comply with such requirements;

adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally;

our level of indebtedness and ability to service our indebtedness;

our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets;

our ability to attract, retain, and train a qualified workforce;

subcontractor and supplier performance and the availability and pricing of raw materials and components;

our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions;

investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation (including criminal, civil, and administrative), and/or other legal proceedings, and improper conduct of employees, agents, subcontractors, suppliers, business partners, or joint ventures in which we participate, including the impact on our reputation or ability to do business;

changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs;

security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions;

natural and environmental disasters and political instability;

health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks; and

other risk factors discussed herein and in our other filings with the SEC.





There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make.

This release also contains non-GAAP financial measures and includes a GAAP reconciliation of these financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Exhibit A: Financial Statements

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Sales and service revenues Product sales $ 2,004 $ 1,713 Service revenues 1,095 1,021 Sales and service revenues 3,099 2,734 Cost of sales and service revenues Cost of product sales 1,741 1,451 Cost of service revenues 950 889 Income from operating investments, net 5 13 General and administrative expenses 258 246 Operating income 155 161 Other income (expense) Interest expense (22 ) (28 ) Non-operating retirement benefit 53 48 Other, net 2 6 Earnings before income taxes 188 187 Federal and foreign income tax expense 39 38 Net earnings $ 149 $ 149 Basic earnings per share $ 3.79 $ 3.79 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 39.3 39.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.79 $ 3.79 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 39.3 39.3 Dividends declared per share $ 1.38 $ 1.35 Net earnings from above $ 149 $ 149 Other comprehensive income Change in unamortized benefit plan costs 2 1 Tax expense for items of other comprehensive income (1 ) — Other comprehensive income, net of tax 1 1 Comprehensive income $ 150 $ 150

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 216 $ 774 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3 million as of 2026 and $2 million as of 2025 406 339 Contract assets 1,989 1,758 Inventoried costs 230 219 Income taxes receivable 278 284 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98 77 Total current assets 3,217 3,451 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,799 million as of 2026 and $2,754 million as of 2025 3,742 3,726 Operating lease assets 274 267 Goodwill 2,650 2,650 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,243 million as of 2026 and $1,222 million as of 2025 673 694 Pension plan assets 1,586 1,544 Miscellaneous other assets 391 417 Total assets $ 12,533 $ 12,749 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable 692 556 Accrued employees’ compensation 345 443 Current portion of postretirement plan liabilities 119 119 Current portion of workers’ compensation liabilities 219 217 Contract liabilities 822 1,220 Other current liabilities 505 490 Total current liabilities 2,702 3,045 Long-term debt 2,701 2,700 Pension plan liabilities 155 155 Other postretirement plan liabilities 195 200 Workers’ compensation liabilities 446 442 Long-term operating lease liabilities 230 223 Deferred tax liabilities 615 572 Other long-term liabilities 342 339 Total liabilities 7,386 7,676 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 53,962,478 shares issued and 39,377,769 shares outstanding as of 2026, and 53,826,236 shares issued and 39,241,527 shares outstanding as of 2025 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,070 2,087 Retained earnings 5,577 5,487 Treasury stock (2,449 ) (2,449 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52 ) (53 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,147 5,073 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,533 $ 12,749

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2026 2025 Operating Activities Net earnings $ 149 $ 149 Adjustments to reconcile net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 55 54 Amortization of purchased intangibles 21 25 Stock-based compensation 21 24 Deferred income taxes 43 (11 ) Loss (gain) on investments in marketable securities 3 (3 ) Other non-cash transactions, net 3 3 Change in Accounts receivable (67 ) (175 ) Contract assets (231 ) (334 ) Inventoried costs (11 ) (7 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7 44 Accounts payable and accruals (338 ) (126 ) Retiree benefits (45 ) (38 ) Net cash used in operating activities (390 ) (395 ) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures Capital expenditure additions (74 ) (67 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 3 — Acquisitions of businesses — (133 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets — 1 Net cash used in investing activities (71 ) (199 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 15 — Repayment of line of credit borrowings (15 ) — Dividends paid (54 ) (53 ) Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (43 ) (14 ) Other financing activities, net — (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (97 ) (70 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (558 ) (664 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 774 831 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 216 $ 167 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 35 $ 8 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures accrued in accounts payable $ 13 $ 16

Exhibit B: Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

This earnings release contains non-GAAP (accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America) financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G and indicated by a footnote in the text of this release. Definitions for the non-GAAP measures, and related reconciliations, are provided below. Because not all companies use identical definitions or calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin. We internally manage our operations by reference to segment operating income and segment operating margin and use these measures to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that segment operating income and segment operating margin reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Segment operating income is defined as operating income for the relevant segment(s) before the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income as a percentage of sales and service revenues.

Shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin. We use shipbuilding operating margin, Mission Technologies EBITDA and Mission Technologies EBITDA margin to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe these measures reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Shipbuilding operating margin is defined as the combined segment operating income of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment as a percentage of shipbuilding revenue. Shipbuilding revenue is the sum of revenues of our Newport News Shipbuilding segment and Ingalls Shipbuilding segment.

Mission Technologies EBITDA is defined as Mission Technologies segment operating income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Mission Technologies EBITDA margin is defined as Mission Technologies EBITDA as a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues.

Free cash flow. We use free cash flow as a key operating metric in assessing the performance of our business and as a key performance measure in evaluating management performance and determining incentive compensation. We believe free cash flow is an important measure that may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements because it provides insight into our current and period-to-period performance and our ability to generate cash from continuing operations. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures net of related grant proceeds.

In reliance upon Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliations of forward-looking GAAP and non-GAAP measures are not provided because of the unreasonable effort associated with providing such reconciliations due to the variability in the occurrence and the amounts of certain components of GAAP and non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Reconciliations of Segment Operating Income and Segment Operating Margin

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2026 2025 Ingalls revenues $ 725 $ 637 Newport News revenues 1,665 1,396 Mission Technologies revenues 748 735 Intersegment eliminations (39 ) (34 ) Sales and Service Revenues 3,099 2,734 Operating Income 155 161 Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment 9 10 Non-current state income taxes 8 — Segment Operating Income 172 171 As a percentage of sales and service revenues 5.6 % 6.3 % Ingalls segment operating income 49 46 As a percentage of Ingalls revenues 6.8 % 7.2 % Newport News segment operating income 88 85 As a percentage of Newport News revenues 5.3 % 6.1 % Mission Technologies segment operating income 35 40 As a percentage of Mission Technologies revenues 4.7 % 5.4 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2026 2025 Net cash used in operating activities $ (390 ) $ (395 ) Less capital expenditures: Capital expenditure additions (74 ) (67 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures 3 — Free cash flow $ (461 ) $ (462 )

Reconciliation of Mission Technologies EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended March 31 ($ in millions) 2026 2025 Mission Technologies sales and service revenues $ 748 $ 735 Mission Technologies segment operating income $ 35 $ 40 Mission Technologies depreciation expense 3 3 Mission Technologies amortization expense 18 22 Mission Technologies state tax expense 2 2 Mission Technologies EBITDA $ 58 $ 67 Mission Technologies EBITDA margin 7.8 % 9.1 %

Contacts:

Brooke Hart (Media)

brooke.hart@hii-co.com

202-264-7108



Christie Thomas (Investors)

christie.thomas@hii-co.com

757-380-2104