Global Nuclear Missiles and Bombs Market Projected to Reach USD 155.12 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "According to SNS Insider, the Nuclear Missiles and Bombs Market size is estimated at USD 99.23 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 155.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period 2026–2035."

There are many factors contributing to the growth in the global market for nuclear missiles and bombs. First and foremost, an increase in investments and research related to strategic deterrents and security measures for countries in the changing geopolitical environment contributes to market growth. In addition, technological improvements related to the propulsion, accuracy of the missiles, guidance, MIRVs, and other elements of missile delivery systems are also leading to market growth. Finally, the focus on second-strike capabilities and precision delivery is contributing to increased growth in the market.

Nuclear Missiles and Bombs Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 1.92 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 4.02 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.68%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Nuclear Missiles and Bombs Market is projected to grow from USD 45.39 Billion in 2025 to USD 72.66 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. There are several reasons why the US continues to dominate in this sector of the nuclear weapons industry. First and foremost, continued investment in modernization of the US nuclear weapons stockpile, missile launchers, and hypersonic technology are contributing to this growth.

Major Nuclear Missiles and Bombs Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

The Boeing Company

RTX Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Airbus Defence and Space

Thales Group

MBDA

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Norinco

Almaz-Antey

Tactical Missiles Corporation

NPO Mashinostroyeniya

Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau

Segment Analysis

By Delivery System, Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) Dominate the Market

The highest market share of 30.25% was dominated by ICBMs owing to their long-distance striking power and critical contribution to national deterrent measures. The ICBMs have been used extensively and continue to be utilized to this day as part of nuclear forces in various major defense powers. On the other hand, the hypersonic delivery systems have shown a fast-growing CAGR of 5.87% during the period 2026 to 2035.

By Range, ICBMs Lead While IRBMs Witness Fastest Growth

Intercontinental ballistic missiles were the most dominant segment in the market, accounting for 30.25% of the market share in 2025, attributed to their ability to carry nuclear warheads on a continental basis. IRBMs are anticipated to show a faster CAGR of 5.90%, driven by escalating regional tensions and their tactical application in defense operations.

By Warhead Type, Thermonuclear Warheads Dominate the Market

In 2025, thermonuclear/hydrogen fusion warheads accounted for the biggest market share of 45.25% owing to their higher output and significance in deterrent doctrines. In the coming years, strategic nuclear warheads are projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.80%, supported by advancements in modernization, downsizing, and delivery through MIRVs and hypersonic vehicles.

By Platform, Land-Based Systems Dominate While Mobile Platforms Expand Rapidly

the land-based system segment registered the highest share of 35.12% during 2025, due to its reliability, developed infrastructure, and integration into command-and-control networks. They are the backbone of nuclear deterrence systems around the world. The market for mobile launch platforms is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.85%, due to their increased survivability, mobility, and ability to avoid detection.

By End User, Military Holds the Largest Share

The military and armed forces had the largest share of 55.23% in the market in 2025 due to their major involvement in handling and utilizing nuclear capabilities. It is predicted that the strategic defense commands would have the highest growth rate of 3.70% CAGR due to rising emphasis on command integration and decision-making.

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Nuclear Missiles and Bombs Market Key Segments

By Delivery System

Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)

Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs)

Air-Launched Nuclear Weapons (Strategic Bombers)

Cruise Missiles (Nuclear-capable)

Hypersonic Delivery Systems

Others

By Range

Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)

Short-Range Nuclear Missiles (SRBMs)

Medium-Range Ballistic Missiles (MRBMs)

Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBMs)

Others

By Warhead Type

Fusion (Thermonuclear / Hydrogen) Warheads

Fission (Atomic) Warheads

Tactical Nuclear Warheads

Strategic Nuclear Warheads

Others

By Platform

Land-Based Systems

Submarine-Based Systems

Air-Based Systems

Mobile Launch Platforms

Others

By End-User

Military / Armed Forces

Strategic Defense Commands

Government Defense Agencies

Others

Regional Analysis

North America Dominates the Nuclear Missiles and Bombs Market

The share of North America in the global market was recorded at 48.84% in 2025 due to the presence of advanced infrastructure for defense, higher military spending, and the upgrading of nuclear deterrence systems. This region enjoys an edge due to better research and development activities, the presence of major defense companies, and the implementation of advanced missiles, including hypersonic missiles and future platforms for their deployment.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

The Asia Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR growth rate of 6.65%. Factors contributing to the high growth include geopolitical instability, increased defense spending, and modernization projects in nations like China and India. Market expansion is being driven by the development of missile systems, mobile launchers, and submarines for deterrence purposes. In addition, there is an increase in the development of indigenous weapons production and advancements in hypersonic and ballistic missiles.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Lockheed Martin advanced development of next-generation missile defense and hypersonic tracking systems under U.S. strategic deterrence programs, aimed at improving interception accuracy, early warning capabilities, and overall missile system resilience.

In September 2025, Northrop Grumman progressed its Sentinel (GBSD) program activities, focusing on modernizing the U.S. land-based nuclear deterrent with improved guidance systems, advanced command integration, and extended service life capabilities for next-generation ICBMs.

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Nuclear Missiles and Bombs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 92.93 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 155.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.29% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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