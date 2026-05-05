Online Food Delivery Market: USD 468.51 Billion by 2031 with Platform-based Delivery Expected to Grow at 12.31% CAGR, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the online food delivery market size is poised for significant expansion, with its valuation projected to rise from USD 284.73 billion in 2026 to USD 468.51 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.47%. This upward trajectory is largely fueled by a modern consumer shift toward convenience and time-saving options to accommodate increasingly demanding schedules.

As industry evolves, diverse operational trends are emerging: direct business channels are gaining momentum for their pricing advantages, platform delivery services are widening their reach, and mobile applications continue to be the preferred interface for most users. While digital wallets have become the primary payment method globally, cash remains a vital transaction mode in emerging economies. Consequently, the market remains moderately fragmented as various competitors strive to adapt to these shifting regional dynamics and technological preferences.

“The online food delivery market reflects steady shifts in consumer ordering patterns and platform economics across regions,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. “Mordor Intelligence applies consistent, source-validated frameworks and cross-market comparisons, offering decision-makers a balanced view grounded in verifiable data rather than fragmented or assumption-led analysis.”

Online Food Delivery Market Trends Driving Industry Expansion

A key online food delivery market trend is the shift toward mobile-first ordering supported by real-time tracking, personalized recommendations, and faster delivery infrastructure.

Additionally, subscription-based models and app-driven discounts are increasing order frequency and customer retention across platforms.

Rising Demand for Convenience and Time-Saving Solutions

Mordor Intelligence highlights that busy lifestyles and longer working hours are significantly boosting the online food delivery market growth.

Urban consumers increasingly prefer ordering meals instead of cooking, supported by widespread smartphone usage and digital platform accessibility.

This behavioral shift has transformed food delivery into a daily utility rather than an occasional service.

Rapid Adoption of Digital Payments Enhancing User Experience

The increasing use of digital wallets, cards, and instant payment systems is accelerating growth in the online food delivery market.

One-click checkout and seamless payment integration reduce friction during transactions, encouraging impulse purchases and repeat orders.

At the same time, cash-on-delivery remains relevant in emerging markets, supporting broader adoption.

Subscription Models and Discounts Driving Customer Loyalty

Mordor Intelligence analysis shows that free delivery offers, subscription plans, and app-based discounts are playing a critical role in expanding the online food delivery market.

These strategies increase customer lifetime value by encouraging frequent ordering and improving platform engagement.

However, platforms must continuously innovate to avoid subscription fatigue among users.

Growth of Late-Night and Off-Hour Ordering

Changing lifestyles, including remote work, night shifts, and digital entertainment habits, are fueling demand for late-night food delivery.

This trend is creating new revenue streams and optimizing resource utilization across the online food delivery market.

Platforms are responding by introducing 24/7 services and tailored menus for off-peak hours.

Access the full report and stay informed with real-time updates tailored to your region, including Japan-specific trends - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/online-food-delivery-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Segment Insights Highlighting Growth Opportunities

By Business Model

Aggregator to Restaurant

Restaurant to Consumer

By Service Type

Platform Delivery

Restaurant Managed Delivery

By Payment Mode

Online Payment Mode

Cash on Delivery Mode

By Platform

Mobile/Tablet Applications

Desktop/Web Portals

Others

Regional Outlook and Market Expansion

North America leads the online food delivery market, supported by strong platform presence, subscription models, and advanced logistics infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by rising smartphone adoption, digital payments, and expanding urban populations.

Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa present diverse growth opportunities, influenced by regulatory environments and evolving consumer behaviors.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the online food delivery industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/online-food-delivery-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Developments

The online food delivery market is moderately fragmented, with global leaders and regional players competing through innovation and expansion strategies.

Online food delivery companies are leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics to optimize delivery operations and enhance user experience.

Expansion into adjacent services such as grocery delivery and cloud kitchens is further intensifying competition.

Key Companies in the Online Food Delivery Industry

Delivery Hero SE

Uber Technologies Inc.

Meituan Dianping

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

DoorDash Inc.

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Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size

The Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) market is projected to reach USD 1.74 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.41%. A major shift is occurring in real estate usage, as operators convert traditional dining rooms into compact fulfillment hubs to support digital ordering, which now drives over 40% of chain transactions. To combat wage pressures, brands are investing heavily in kiosks and robotic fryers that offer sub-18-month payback periods. Furthermore, subscription-style loyalty programs exemplified by Starbucks’ 34 million active members—are becoming essential for stabilizing visit frequency and reducing marketing costs.

Food Service Market Share

The total foodservice market is estimated to reach USD 7.61 trillion by 2030, advancing at a robust CAGR of 11.89%. Growth is anchored by an intense consumer focus on convenience, with delivery and takeaway operations capturing significant market share. Geographically, Middle Eastern markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are seeing rapid expansion fueled by Vision 2030 capital investments. While independent operators still lead in physical location count, chained establishments are utilizing economies of scale to accelerate the rollout of autonomous delivery systems and AI-powered drive-thru operations.

Vegan Confectionery Market Trends

The vegan confectionery market is forecast to grow to USD 2.91 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.08%. The EU Deforestation Regulation has catalyzed the development of "cocoa-free" alternatives, forcing manufacturers to innovate new fats and sweeteners. Advancements in precision fermentation and pectin gel systems are enabling producers to replicate traditional textures more effectively. Additionally, government-backed initiatives in China to diversify the food supply are creating a fertile environment for plant-based specialty brands to scale through direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels.

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