Winshear Metals Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Winshear Metals (TSXV: WINS, FRA: 9HR) (“Winshear” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Canadian Securities Administrators Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers, as adopted by the B.C. Securities Commission, (the "Blanket Order") it will move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Winshear will voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year recently ended on March 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.

Interim Periods Affected: The Company will not file an interim report in 2026 (and in future years) for the first quarter (Q1) ending June 30 and the third quarter (Q3) ending December 31; and

Ongoing Reporting Requirements: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of year-end) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of September 30).

This news release is being issued pursuant to the Blanket Order and the Company will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and under all applicable securities laws and regulations. Adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative and ﬁnancial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

About Winshear Metals

Winshear Metals is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company currently conducting a regional scale exploration program on its Thunder Bay Gold Project, located in Ontario and has commenced a diamond drill program at the Portsoy Nickel – Copper – Cobalt project, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit www.winshear.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard Williams, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the risks normally associated with mineral exploration. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.