Kura Oncology to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report first quarter 2026 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Kura’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live webcast and archived replay of the event may be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. Kura’s pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura developed and is commercializing KOMZIFTI™ (ziftomenib), the FDA-approved once-daily, oral menin inhibitor for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia, and continues to pioneer advancements in menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at https://kuraoncology.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Kura Contact

Investors and Media:

Greg Mann

858-987-4046

gmann@kuraoncology.com