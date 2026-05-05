BridgeBio to Present Primary Results from the Phase 3 CALIBRATE Trial at 2026 ECE

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, announced today that additional data in individuals with autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) from CALIBRATE, its Phase 3 study of encaleret, will be shared in an oral presentation at the 2026 European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE) taking place in Prague, Czech Republic on May 9-12, 2026. The Company will also share an additional oral presentation, one poster, and one eposter at the meeting.

Oral Presentations:

Encaleret Restores Mineral Homeostasis in ADH1: Primary Results from the Phase 3 CALIBRATE Trial

Presenter: Filomena Cetani, M.D., Ph.D., University of Pisa, IT

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12 at 11:50 am CEST

Genetic Testing of Over 400 Individuals with Non-Surgical Hypoparathyroidism Shows Gain-of-Function CASR Variants as the Most Common Genetic Cause Identified

Presenter: Arun Mathew, BridgeBio Endocrinology, U.S.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 12 at 12:20 pm CEST

Poster:

Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 and Type 2: Baseline Quality of Life Measures in Adult Participants in the CLARIFY Disease Monitoring Study

Presenter: Heide Siggelkow, M.D., University Medical Center of Göttingen, DE

Poster ID: P72

Date & Time: Sunday, May 10 at 4:55 pm CEST and Monday, May 11 at 5 pm CEST

ePoster:

Epidemiology and Clinical Management of ADH1: A Systematic Literature Review

Presenter: Arun Mathew, BridgeBio Endocrinology, U.S.

Poster ID: EP260

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance

ir@bridgebio.com