Kaolin Market Estimated to Reach USD 8.90 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Expanding Industrial Applications Across Paper, Ceramics, Paints, and Specialty Segments | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kaolin Market size was valued at USD 4.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period.

The core functional function of kaolin continues to hold strong across multiple industrial applications, with construction and building through products including tiles, bricks and cement mixes alone accounting for 15 to 20% of total kaolin consumption while the paper industry remains the largest individual consumer segment relying on kaolin for brightness as well as smoothness and printability enhancement.





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The U.S. Kaolin Market is projected to grow from USD 0.75 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.36 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.17%.

The growing demand for paper, ceramics, paints, coatings and rubber in the U.S. market is contributing to the growth of kaolin as well as rising penetration of specialty and processed kaolin with high-performance applications. The expansion of the market throughout the country is additionally being facilitated by industrial modernization, technological progression in surface-modified and delaminated kaolin grades, and associated regulatory compliance mandates.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Natural Kaolin dominated the market share with 51.20% in 2025 because of its high availability, low manufacturing costs, consistent quality, and long history of use in the industries of paper, ceramics, paints, and coatings. The company’s strong distribution network and ease of mining have further helped maintain their dominance in traditional industries. In the future, the Synthetic Kaolin is expected to show the highest CAGR of 6.80% during the period of 2026–2035 due to increased demand for high-performance kaolin in industries like coatings, plastics, and pharmaceuticals.

By Process

Airfloat kaolin dominated with a 34.50% market share in 2025, due to its ability to produce particles that have uniformity and small size, along with being bright and having minimal contamination. These characteristics make the product very suitable for application in coated paper, premium ceramics, and finishes where the surface quality matters most. The segment that has the highest growth rate of 7.90% over the forecasting period ending in 2035 is water-washed kaolin. This is because of its sustainable nature and use in the coatings and plastics industry.

By Application

The powder form was dominant among all other forms, with a market share of 42.70% in 2025. The reason behind opting for the powder form was because of the multiple applications that the form had, its ease of usage, good mixing characteristics, and wide range of applications in industries such as the manufacturing of paper, ceramics, paint, rubber, and plastics. Among the different forms of kaolin, slurry kaolin is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate of 7.20% until 2035.

By End Use

The Paper application was the dominant end-use segment with a market share of 46.80% in 2025, with kaolin still playing a key role as an important material used in enhancing the quality of coated and uncoated paper products with increased consumption in printing and packaging paper products in developing countries. The Ceramics and Sanitaryware Application segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing end-use application segment, growing at a CAGR of 8.10% through 2035, fueled by increasing urbanization and residential construction activity in developing countries.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific will dominate the worldwide kaolin market based on the highest revenue in the year 2025 due to the increased use of kaolin in different applications including papers, ceramics, paints, coatings, and rubber, among others in various end-users in the Asia Pacific region, attributed to the fast industrialization of the economic activities in the region. The growing need for industrial or specialty kaolin and developments in the paper, ceramics, and packaging industries in China and India will increase the demand for kaolin.

Europe is expected to register the fastest-growing regional CAGR of 7.63% through 2035, owing to rising requirements for kaolin with special purposes in the paints & coatings, plastics, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals industries. Market expansion is being driven by industrialization, the use of high-quality coated paper products, growth in the construction industry, and an emphasis on sustainability. Germany and the United Kingdom have sustained growth as they continue to utilize specialty kaolin and kaolin processing in construction, ceramics, paints, and packaging applications.

Rising Industrial Demand Across Multi-Sector Applications and Emerging Market Expansion Sustaining Kaolin Market Growth

One major factor driving the kaolin market is the growing need arising from different industries such as paper, ceramic, paint and coatings, rubber, and plastic. The use of kaolin in the paper industry increases the brightness and smoothness of the papers, which enhances the quality of the papers and ensures sustained growth in consumption by the industries involved in packaging, printing, and publishing. Ceramics, paint, and coatings are responsible for over 30% of the demand for kaolin owing to its enhanced opaqueness and durability that makes the products better. Growth in the sectors of packaging, printing, publishing, and construction will continue to make kaolin more relevant.

Key Players:

Imerys

Thiele Kaolin Company

KaMin LLC

SCR-Sibelco

BASF SE

Active Minerals Company

Ashapura Group

English Indian Clays Ltd. (EICL)

Quarzwerke Group

I-Minerals Inc.

Kaolin AD

Sedlecký Kaolin a.s.

LB Minerals

Golcha Group

J.M. Huber Corporation

Covia Holdings Corporation

GMCI (Georgia Mining Corporation International)

Sibelco Asia

Poraver GmbH

KaMin Brazil

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Recent Developments:

In August 2025, Imerys launched a new line of eco-friendly kaolin products designed for sustainable packaging and paper coatings, reinforcing its position in high-growth, environmentally conscious industrial segments and advancing its commitment to sustainable mineral-based solutions.

In July 2025, Thiele Kaolin Company entered a strategic partnership with a technology firm to implement AI-driven analytics into its kaolin supply chain, targeting improvements in operational efficiency and customer responsiveness across its specialty kaolin distribution network.

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