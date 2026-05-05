Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

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FIXING OF COUPON RATES 5 May 2026

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 7 May 2026

Effective from 7 May 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 7 May 2026 to 7 August 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030565031, (SNP), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 7 May 2026: 2.7990% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

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