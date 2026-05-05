Ozempic Market to Surpass USD 61.92 Billion by 2035 as GLP-1 Therapies Transform Diabetes and Obesity Care | SNS Insider

Austin, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Ozempic Market size was valued at USD 23.18 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 61.92 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The global Ozempic market is witnessing strong growth on the back of increasing number and prevalence across the world. Key factors driving the growth of GLP-1 receptor agonists market include increasing adoption for management of weight, widening use as a treatment option for cardiovascular risk reduction and preference towards oral formulations as well injectable are also spurring market progress. Moreover, the growth in demand from healthcare systems is further supplemented by supportive reimbursement frameworks and an escalating awareness toward lifestyle diseases across the globe.





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Ozempic Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 23.18 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 61.92 Billion

CAGR: 10.43% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024

According to research insights, the Ozempic Market in the U.S. was valued at USD 9.03 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 23.94 Billion by 2035 growing at a CAGR of 11.45% over the next decade (2026–2035).

The United States accounts for the vast majority of global Ozempic sales based on the high prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and obesity, potent healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of GLP-1s for diabetes control and weight loss.

Rising Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity to Drive Market Growth Globally

The main growth factor responsible for the growth of the Ozempic market is rising global burden of type 2 diabetes and obesity. GLP-1 receptor agonists face strong and increasing demand for the management of long-term metabolic disease in millions of patients. The increasing urbanization and more sedentary lifestyle combined with the poor dietary habits lead to the expansion of patient population.

Continued awareness of the cardiovascular effects of Ozempic,along with new drug-delivery systems-oral and extended release-is expected to improve treatment adherenceand clinical benefit in developed and emerging markets.

Ozempic Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapeutic Application

Adult-Onset Diabetes dominated the market with a revenue share of 56.32% in 2025 due to its high global prevalence and strong clinical adoption. Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.34% during 2026–2035, driven by early diagnosis and increasing preference for GLP-1 therapies.

By Drug Formulation / Delivery

Injectable formulations (Ozempic Pen) accounted for the largest share of 69.87% in 2025 due to ease of administration and strong physician preference. Extended-release formulations are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.80% over the forecast period due to improved patient compliance and reduced dosing frequency.

By Sales Channel

Direct sales to hospitals and clinics held the highest share of 34.67% in 2025 owing to strong institutional procurement systems. Online platforms are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.74%, supported by increasing digital healthcare adoption.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies dominated with a 39.16% share in 2025 due to centralized drug dispensing systems. Online pharmacies are expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.89% during 2026–2035 due to convenience and rising e-commerce penetration.

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Ozempic Market Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global incretin-based diabetes therapeutics market with 42.04% revenue share in 2025, attributable to developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of incretin-mimetics including GLP-1 therapies and favorable reimbursement systems. The region is characterized by continuous innovation across drug formulations (oral and injectable) along with high levels of awareness in patients.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 11.94% followed by North America and Europe owing to increasing diabetes prevalence, rising healthcare expenditure and improving access to advanced therapeutics in countries such as India, China and Japan.

Europe remains stable with well-established healthcare systems, increasing awareness, and changing treatments for obesity and cardiovascular risk management GLP-1.

Latin America, Middle East & Africa are also growing at a slow to a moderate rate, mostly due to better access to healthcare and increased awareness related to increasing number of targets such as metabolic disorders or diseases.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Ozempic Market Report:

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Roche

Novartis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Amgen

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Bayer

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

Bristol Myers Squibb

AbbVie

Teva Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharma

Cipla

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Ozempic Market Recent Developments:

In January 2026, Novo Nordisk reduced Ozempic and Wegovy prices in India by up to 48% following semaglutide patent expiry, intensifying competition with local generics.

In November 2025, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA approval for its oral GLP-1 drug Foundayo™, strengthening competition in the GLP-1 therapeutics segment.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE PREVALENCE & EPIDEMIOLOGICAL BURDEN METRICS – helps analyze diabetes and obesity prevalence, patient demographics, and disease burden globally.

helps analyze diabetes and obesity prevalence, patient demographics, and disease burden globally. DRUG PIPELINE & REGULATORY APPROVAL INSIGHTS – evaluates ongoing clinical trials and approvals related to GLP-1 therapies.

evaluates ongoing clinical trials and approvals related to GLP-1 therapies. TREATMENT ADHERENCE & CLINICAL OUTCOME ANALYSIS – assesses patient compliance and therapeutic effectiveness across drug forms.

assesses patient compliance and therapeutic effectiveness across drug forms. REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE VS. CLINICAL EFFICACY GAP – highlights differences between trial outcomes and real-world effectiveness.

highlights differences between trial outcomes and real-world effectiveness. MARKET ACCESS & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE – analyzes insurance coverage, pricing, and patient affordability trends.

analyzes insurance coverage, pricing, and patient affordability trends. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & BIOSIMILAR IMPACT – examines market competition and emerging alternatives.

Ozempic Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 23.18 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 61.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.43% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Therapeutic Application (Adult-Onset Diabetes, Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes, Hyperglycemia Management, Glucose Control Disorders, Others),

• By Drug Formulation / Delivery (Injectable [Ozempic Pen), Oral (Rybelsus), Extended-Release Formulations, Combination Therapies, Others),

• By Sales Channel (Direct Sales to Hospitals/Clinics, Wholesalers/Distributors, Online Platforms, Government Procurement, Others),

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Other Related Report:

Type 2 Diabetes Market

Obesity Treatment Market

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Market

Insulin Delivery Devices Market

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