“MICROSOFT TEAMS” ACCESS LINK TO THE REMOTE MEETING OF BONDHOLDERS OF UAB "KVARTALAS" (ISIN CODE LT0000411167) ON 6 MAY 2026

UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, registered office address Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Company), on whose initiative and by the decision of the bondholders’ trustee Grant Thornton Baltic UAB, legal entity code 300056169, registered office address Upės st. 21-1, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Trustee), a remote meeting of bondholders will be held on 6 May 2026 (the Meeting).

The Meeting will consider and may decide on the increase of the nominal value of the Company’s bond issue (ISIN code LT0000411167) (the Bonds) from EUR 50,000,000 to EUR 60,000,000.

Access link to the Meeting:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/2cfed2a3-e75c-4c45-a3e5-80fec246c331@956cccb9-8de8-4dd9-bff6-3c9d89595436

Please note that, when joining via this link, the joining participant will be required to provide their name, surname, email address and, if applicable, the basis of representation of the Bondholder. Each registered participant will be provided with a direct link to the Meeting, which will also be sent to the email address provided by the participant. Please check your email and, should any issues arise, contact the Trustee immediately at info@lt.gt.com.

The identification process of the Meeting participants will commence on 6 May 2026 at 9:30 a.m. (Vilnius time). Bondholders may register for the Meeting in advance via the access link above or join the Meeting on 6 May 2026. The link will be active until 10:00 a.m. (Vilnius time) on 6 May 2026. Bondholders wishing to attend the Meeting are kindly requested to join the Meeting on 6 May 2026 no later than 10:00 a.m. (Vilnius time). Please note that no new participants will be admitted to the Meeting after the specified time. Please also be informed that, after 10:00 a.m. Vilnius time on 6 May 2026, if a Meeting participant disconnects during the Meeting, they will not be readmitted to the Meeting.

All Bondholders are kindly invited to join the Meeting and express their will regarding the draft resolution proposed by the Company for the Meeting.

Please carefully review the documents attached to this notice and take into account the requirements for participation in the Meeting and the Meeting agenda:

(i) Trustee’s notice dated 13 April 2026 regarding the “Microsoft Teams” access link to the remote meeting of bondholders of UAB “Kvartalas” (ISIN code LT0000411167) convened on 6 May 2026;

(ii) Trustee’s notice dated 5 May 2026 regarding the remote meeting of bondholders of UAB “Kvartalas” (ISIN code LT0000411167) convened on 6 May 2026.





On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

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