[Latest] Digestive Health Supplements Market Size Expected to Reach USD 25.86 Billion by 2034 With 6.10% CAGR, Driven by Rising Geriatric Population Worldwide and Increasing Prevalence of Digestive Health Concerns

NEW YORK, USA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Digestive Health Supplements Market By Product (Enzymes, Prebiotics, Fulvic Acid, Enzymes, and Probiotics), By Form (Liquids, Tablets, Capsules, Powders, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Prescribed and Over-the-Counter (OTC), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global digestive health supplements market size was valued at around USD 14.25 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 25.86 billion by 2034.”





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Digestive Health Supplements Market Overview:

The digestive health supplements market comprises complementary products designed to support digestion and improve gut health when consumed alongside regular food. These supplements aid in breaking down food, enhancing nutrient absorption, and alleviating common digestive discomforts through ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and herbal extracts like ginger, peppermint, and chamomile.

This market is influenced by multiple dynamics. The expanding elderly population drives demand as age-related digestive issues become more common. Growing awareness of gut health and lifestyle-induced digestive problems further accelerates adoption. Lack of uniform quality control standards creates inconsistency in product efficacy and consumer trust. Continuous innovation in personalized and natural formulations presents significant growth opportunities. High research and development costs along with certification hurdles and challenges in maintaining customer loyalty act as notable restraints on market expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.25 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 25.86 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.10% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Bayer AG, NOW Foods, Nature's Bounty, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Thorne HealthTech, Culturelle (i-Health Inc.), NutraScience Labs (Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.), Garden of Life, Amway Corp., Align (Procter & Gamble), Custom Probiotics Inc., BioGaia, Enzymedica, Seed Health, and others. Segments Covered By Product, By Form, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the digestive health supplements market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 6.10% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The digestive health supplements market size was worth around $14.25 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $25.86 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The digestive health supplements market is driven by the rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of digestion-related disorders.

Based on the product, the probiotics segment dominates the global market with a significant share, owing to increasing consumer awareness of their benefits for digestion and wide availability.

Based on the distribution channel, the over-the-counter (OTC) segment dominates due to ease of access, lower perceived risk, and growing preference for self-managed wellness solutions without prescriptions.

Based on the region, North America continues to dominate the global market, supported by high consumer reliance on dietary supplements, an established nutraceutical industry, and widespread digestive health concerns.

Digestive Health Supplements Market: Growth Drivers

How does the rising geriatric population and prevalence of digestive issues fuel the Digestive Health Supplements market?

The global digestive health supplements market gains strong momentum from the steadily increasing elderly population, which is more susceptible to conditions such as constipation, bloating, indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome, and peptic ulcer disease. Older adults often require additional support to maintain efficient digestion and nutrient absorption, leading to higher consumption of targeted supplements containing fiber, probiotics, and enzymes.

Lifestyle factors, including poor dietary habits, low fiber intake, consumption of processed foods, and the rising incidence of obesity and diabetes, further contribute to digestive discomfort across all age groups. This broadens the consumer base seeking preventive and remedial solutions, thereby expanding overall market demand.

Restraints

Why does the lack of standardized quality control hinder growth in the Digestive Health Supplements market?

Absence of uniform global quality standards results in significant variation in product effectiveness, safety, and purity, creating confusion and skepticism among consumers. Inconsistent regulatory oversight across regions increases risks of non-compliance and potential adverse effects, limiting broader market penetration.

This fragmentation also encourages reliance on do-it-yourself remedies or unverified alternatives, slowing the shift toward regulated commercial supplements and affecting overall industry credibility.

Opportunities

How do product innovation and e-commerce expansion create prospects in the Digestive Health Supplements market?

Rising focus on personalized nutrition opens avenues for customized digestive supplements tailored to individual gut microbiomes and specific health needs, offering superior outcomes compared to generic products. Innovations incorporating novel strains, combined formulations, and natural ingredients appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking targeted benefits.

The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms enhances accessibility, particularly in remote areas, allowing brands to reach a wider audience and capitalize on the booming online health and wellness sector.

Browse the full “Digestive Health Supplements Market By Product (Enzymes, Prebiotics, Fulvic Acid, Enzymes, and Probiotics), By Form (Liquids, Tablets, Capsules, Powders, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Prescribed and Over-the-Counter (OTC), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/digestive-health-supplements-market

Digestive Health Supplements Market: Segmentation

The digestive health supplements market is segmented by product, form, distribution channel, and region.

Based on Product Segment, the digestive health supplements market is divided into enzymes, prebiotics, fulvic acid, and probiotics. The probiotics segment is the most dominant, followed by enzymes. Probiotics lead the market primarily due to heightened consumer awareness regarding their role in supporting gut flora balance, improving digestion, and addressing various gastrointestinal issues, along with their easy availability and proven efficacy, which collectively drive substantial revenue contribution and overall market growth.

Based on Form Segment, the digestive health supplements market is divided into liquids, tablets, powders, and others. Capsules represent the most dominant form, followed by tablets. Capsules dominate owing to their convenience in swallowing, precise dosing, better stability of active ingredients, and consumer preference for portable and discreet consumption, enabling higher compliance and supporting wider adoption across diverse demographics.

Based on Distribution Channel Segment, the digestive health supplements market is divided into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescribed. The over-the-counter (OTC) segment is the most dominant, followed by the prescribed channel. OTC dominates because of its accessibility without medical consultation, perceived lower risk for general wellness use, widespread retail and online availability, and growing consumer inclination toward self-care, which accelerates volume sales and market expansion.

Why will North America continue to dominate the global Digestive Health Supplements market during the projection period?

North America maintains its leading position through deep-rooted consumer reliance on dietary supplements for daily wellness, supported by a mature nutraceutical industry and high health awareness levels. The United States, in particular, exhibits strong demand driven by the prevalence of digestive disorders linked to modern lifestyles, obesity, and dietary patterns. Established distribution networks, aggressive marketing by key brands, and favorable regulatory environments further reinforce adoption. Consumers in the region actively seek preventive solutions for gut health, fueling consistent growth in both OTC and innovative product segments. Ongoing research collaborations and product launches tailored to local preferences solidify the region's long-term market leadership.

Asia Pacific demonstrates rapid expansion fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increasing awareness of digestive health in countries such as China, India, and Japan, where traditional herbal remedies complement modern supplements. Europe benefits from strong regulatory frameworks and growing demand for natural and science-backed products in nations including Germany, France, and the UK. Latin America shows promising potential led by Brazil and Mexico amid shifting dietary habits, while the Middle East and Africa region grows gradually with improving healthcare access and focus on wellness in key markets.

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Recent Developments

In March 2025, Nature Made launched a new line of clinically studied digestive health products, including fiber supplements, prebiotics, and probiotics such as Nature Made Probiotic + Prebiotic Fiber Gummies and Probiotics 1 Billion CFU Capsules.

In March 2025, Inner Brightness introduced Akkermansia Probiotic, a comprehensive formula featuring pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila, DigeSEB enzymes, B-Complex vitamins, and PROBIO to support digestive health.

Digestive Health Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global digestive health supplements market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global digestive health supplements market include;

Bayer AG

NOW Foods

Nature's Bounty

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Thorne HealthTech

Culturelle (i-Health Inc.)

NutraScience Labs (Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.)

Garden of Life

Amway Corp.

Align (Procter & Gamble)

Custom Probiotics Inc.

BioGaia

Enzymedica

Seed Health

What are the key trends in the Digestive Health Supplements Market?

Rising demand for probiotic-based formulations

Consumers increasingly prioritize probiotics due to growing scientific backing and awareness of their benefits in maintaining gut microbiome balance, enhancing immunity, and alleviating digestive discomfort, prompting brands to expand strain-specific and multi-strain offerings.

Shift toward personalized and natural supplement solutions

There is a clear move toward customized digestive supplements and incorporation of natural, plant-based ingredients, driven by demand for tailored efficacy and clean-label products that align with preventive healthcare and holistic wellness preferences.

The global digestive health supplements market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Enzymes

Prebiotics

Fulvic Acid

Probiotics

By Form

Liquids

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Others

By Distribution Channel

Prescribed

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are digestive health supplements?

Which key factors will influence the digestive health supplements market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the digestive health supplements market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the digestive health supplements market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the digestive health supplements market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the digestive health supplements market growth?

What can be expected from the global digestive health supplements market report?

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