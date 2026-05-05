RemoFirst Named a Leader in the IEC Global EOR Study 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoFirst has been named an IEC Leader in the IEC Global EOR Study 2026. Published by The IEC Group, the study evaluated more than 1,000 EOR providers worldwide. Of the 150 companies selected for participation, only 30 were recognized as IEC Elite Members, with RemoFirst ranking among the Top 12 Leaders on the IEC Dynamic Map™ EOR Global Quadrant 2026.

The IEC Dynamic Map™ evaluates global EOR providers across several criteria including global reach and legal infrastructure, compliance and licensing depth, tech stack and platform maturity, AI and process automation, client experience, employee experience, integration and API coverage, and innovation. RemoFirst's placement in the Leader quadrant reflects the company’s strong performance across execution and customer experience.

In the study, IEC CEO Luis Praxmarer noted: "RemoFirst is a value-oriented global EOR provider that combines coverage across 185+ countries, transparent pricing and fast deployment. Its appeal is strongest for SMB and mid-market firms seeking efficient international hiring, while its future differentiation will depend on disciplined partner-led compliance execution at scale."

"Being recognized as a Leader in the IEC Global EOR Study is a meaningful validation of what we've been building," said Nurasyl Serik, CEO and Co-Founder of RemoFirst. "Our mission has always been to make global hiring simple, affordable, and compliant — whether you're a startup hiring your first international employee or a mid-market company scaling across dozens of countries. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us every day, and it motivates us to keep pushing the bar higher on coverage, compliance, and the overall experience we deliver."

The IEC Global EOR Study 2026 highlights RemoFirst's strengths in its price-to-coverage ratio, fast deployment model, and broad international reach — supporting EOR hiring in 185+ countries, contractor management, and visa and work permit support in 110+ countries, with transparent pricing starting at $199 per employee per month. The study also notes RemoFirst's growing integration layer, dedicated account management, and 24/7 customer service as key differentiators for SMB and mid-market buyers.

The full IEC Global EOR Study 2026 is available at theiecgroup.com .

About RemoFirst

RemoFirst is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform that helps companies hire, manage, and pay employees in 185+ countries and contractors in 150+ countries without the need to establish local legal entities. Designed for fast-growing startups and mid-market companies, RemoFirst simplifies international hiring by handling employment contracts, payroll, benefits, and compliance with local labor laws.

With a focus on speed, affordability, and human support, RemoFirst enables businesses to onboard global talent in days, not months, while reducing costs by up to 50% compared to other EOR providers. The platform also offers a free contractor management tier, visa and work permit support in 110+ countries, and access to private health insurance through RemoHealth and RemoHealth Local.

Learn more at www.remofirst.com .

About The IEC Group

The IEC Group is an independent research and analyst firm specializing in global workforce solutions. Its IEC Dynamic Map™ methodology evaluates EOR, payroll, and HR service providers across key dimensions of company attractiveness and execution quality. For more information, please visit thelECgroup.com .

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