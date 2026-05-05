Koddi and Universal Ads Partner to Bring the Best of CTV Advertising to Retail Media

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading commerce media platform for enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Universal Ads, which enables brands of any size to create, buy, and measure ads across premium video, that brings TV advertising to Koddi’s platform for the first time. The partnership enables advertisers to plan, activate, and measure TV and commerce media campaigns from a single platform. At the same time, they can reach high-intent retailer audiences in premium environments with measurable impact tied directly to performance outcomes like closed loop attribution and incrementality.

The partnership also makes Koddi the first commerce ad tech platform to natively integrate with the Universal Ads API, unlocking direct access for its clients to premium, brand-safe TV inventory across leading publishers. This helps alleviate long-standing friction between TV and digital channels, creating a straightforward way to run campaigns across channels and efficiently reach highly qualified, first-party audiences.

“We’re redefining what performance looks like on TV,” said Eric Brackmann, VP of Commerce Media at Koddi. “By integrating with Universal Ads, we’re enabling brands to use TV not just as a branding tool, but as an accessible, performance driven growth channel and activate in premium TV environments, with the precision, measurement, and outcomes they expect from commerce media.”

Together, Koddi and Universal Ads bring a new level of performance and accessibility to CTV by enabling:

Simplified access to premium TV inventory at scale

Advanced audience targeting, reaching high-intent consumers closer to the point of purchase

Real-time measurement and attribution, including reach, delivery, and conversion signals

Streamlined campaign execution, with self-service tools and AI-driven automation

Faster, more cost-effective creative production, powered by integrated AI capabilities



“Historically, TV advertising has been dominated by the largest brands with the biggest budgets. TV should be a growth channel, not a luxury,” said Adam Royle, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Universal Ads. “As the industry evolved, accessibility often came with added layers that drove up costs and diluted performance. Our partnership with Koddi removes that friction for retailers and brands, helping them reach customers and grow their businesses across premium TV with affordability and flexibility that many previously assumed wasn’t within budget.”

Through Universal Ads, advertisers can share their brands alongside some of the most trusted and widely viewed premium content. Universal Ads’ publisher partners include A+E, AMC Networks, Cox Media, DIRECTV, Estrella MediaCo, Fox Corporation, Fuse Media, LG Ad Solutions, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Philo, Roku, Samsung Ads, Scripps, Spectrum Reach, TelevisaUnivision, Telly, Vevo, Vizio, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Xumo.

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading retail and commerce media technology for enterprises. Leveraging AI and first-party data, Koddi builds retail and commerce media networks for the biggest companies in the world, including Booking.com, Kroger, Fanatics, and Cars.com. With more than a decade of experience and powering billions of media spend, the company is leading the fast-growing rise of commerce and retail media. Koddi supplies technologies that empower retailers, marketplaces, online travel agencies and more to realize the $100 billion commerce media opportunity. For more information, please visit koddi.com .