Arctera Transitions to a SaaS Operating Model for Enterprise-Scale Compliance

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctera today announced its transition to a focused SaaS operating model, removing traditional constraints on data volume, users and environments, and enabling enterprises to apply consistent compliance controls across increasingly complex, data-intensive operations.

Compliance requirements are expanding beyond individual systems and into how data is accessed, shared, and retained across the enterprise. Organizations are under pressure to apply consistent governance across environments, but legacy approaches struggle to keep pace as data volumes grow and operating environments rapidly evolve.

Arctera’s SaaS operating model delivers compliance as a unified, cloud-based service. The approach enables organizations to extend compliance across systems, data sources, and workflows without the challenges of legacy approaches.

“Enterprise compliance is no longer system-specific, rather it has become a system-wide requirement,” said Soniya Bopache, GM and SVP at Arctera. “Organizations must apply governance consistently across everything they manage. Arctera’s SaaS model is designed to help organizations maintain compliance as their needs expand, without being constrained by challenges of legacy systems.”

The SaaS operating model brings together product, engineering, and go-to-market teams under a unified structure focused on delivering cloud-based compliance capabilities at scale. This alignment supports a more consistent operating model, where governance can be applied across communications, data systems, and workflows without introducing fragmentation or operational overhead.

Arctera Unified Platform

Arctera continues to advance its Unified Platform, which brings together capture, archive and retention, surveillance, and discovery within a single, integrated foundation.The platform enables organizations to capture and preserve information with full context as activity occurs, making it available across compliance workflows without fragmented processing or duplication across systems.

With this approach, organizations can:

Extend compliance coverage across communications, data systems, and workflows

Capture and preserve information with full contextual integrity

Apply consistent governance across environments as they expand

Support supervision, retention, and discovery from a unified data foundation

Together, Arctera’s SaaS operating model and Arctera Unified Platform provide a scalable framework for managing compliance, aligned to evolving regulatory expectations and enterprise operating models.

This transition to a SaaS operating model reflects Arctera’s long-term commitment to delivering a scalable, unified approach to enterprise compliance. Those organizations requiring on-premises support will continue to be served through a dedicated organization , ensuring continuity and ongoing service.

For more information, visit www.arctera.com

About Arctera

Arctera, a Cloud Software Group company, is the leading global provider of compliance and governance solutions that enable firms to unleash game-changing technologies into their organizations while minimizing risk. Created in 2024 from Veritas Technologies, Arctera helps the biggest companies in the world monitor and control exactly how their information is being accessed, used and shared. The Arctera Unified Platform is able to capture data from over 130+ different content sources, and more than 280 AI policies help firms streamline compliance and adapt to evolving regulations.

Learn more at www.arctera.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

Contact: press@arctera.com