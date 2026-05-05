NanoXplore Launches xGnP™ D500-HP, High-Purity Graphene to Replace Conventional Conductive Additives

MONTREAL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Company") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) today announced the launch of xGnP™ D500-HP, a high-purity graphene powder engineered for highly conductive applications, including but not limited to energy storage, conductive composites, and advanced electronics. The D500-HP is the latest demonstration of the Company's ability to develop graphene materials to meet the needs of specific end-uses.

D500-HP is produced via NanoXplore's proprietary dry-process manufacturing platform, with verified purity of 99.8% at full commercial volumes. With a surface area of 500 m²/g, at the high end of commercial-scale graphene powders, D500-HP delivers electrical conductivity and static-dissipation (ESD) performance comparable to leading conductive carbon blacks, while providing more than twice the flexural (bending) strength and stiffness. The result: customers no longer need to trade strength for conductivity.

D500-HP will be priced competitively with conductive carbon blacks, giving customers graphene-level performance without a graphene-level premium.

Initial customers have validated the performance data of the D500-HP, and broader qualification programs with target customers are underway. The Company expects initial commercial shipments to commence in FY2027.

"For years, conductive additives have forced customers to choose between strength and conductivity, and graphene alternatives have been priced out of mainstream use. The D500-HP breaks both constraints.” said Rocco Marinaccio, President and Chief Executive Officer of NanoXplore.

Dry-Process Production Line Update

NanoXplore also reported continued progress on the scale-up of its dry-process production line. Installation of the first production module, including mechanical and electrical work, has been completed on schedule and within budget. Depending on product grade, the line is designed to deliver annual production capacity of 500 to 1,000 tonnes, supporting industrial-scale supply of D500-HP and future grades in the xGnP™ D-series.

The dry-process platform enables a broader range of application-specific graphene grades engineered to match the performance requirements of specific end-uses. This materially expands the Company's opportunity to capture market share from specialty and conductive carbon blacks — a multi-billion-dollar, fast-growing segment of the carbon black industry — and from incumbent additives in adjacent performance markets.

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Company is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense, and industrial markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made and on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors deemed appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predications and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “foresee”, “grow”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “forecast”, “future”, “guidance”, “may”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in NanoXplore’s most recent annual management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which may cause NanoXplore’s actual results to differ materially from any projections of future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, notably as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, NanoXplore does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statement as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

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