PathAI and A.C.Camargo Cancer Center Announce Cooperation to Expand Digital Pathology with AI in Brazil via SUS

BOSTON and SÃO PAULO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered digital pathology solutions, and A.C.Camargo Cancer Center, a national benchmark in oncological treatment, education, and research, are joining forces strategically to support the adoption of digital and AI-enabled pathology across Brazil. The collaboration reinforces the country's national efforts to modernize oncological diagnostics and strengthens PathAI's growing presence in the region.

A.C.Camargo Cancer Center, beyond its role as a high-complexity care center, plays a strategic role in social impact by integrating structural initiatives in partnership with the Ministry of Health, such as PROADI-SUS. In this context, it leads the Super Cancer Diagnostic Center of Brazil, an initiative under the Agora Tem Especialistas (Now There Are Specialists) program of the Brazilian Government, aimed at expanding access to high-quality oncological diagnostics, reducing regional inequalities, and strengthening the diagnostic capacity of the public health system.

Within the scope of the program, the Ministry of Health is structuring an integrated national diagnostic network using telemedicine and digital pathology — a significant advancement in the efficiency and speed of diagnosis within the public health network. As part of this, the digital pathology transformation will be implemented across a network of regional laboratories, enabling the storage, analysis, and sharing of samples with professionals anywhere in the country. This contributes to ensuring greater agility and security, while also reducing regional inequalities in access to diagnostics.

AISight®1 will serve as the primary digital pathology solution for evaluation in this distributed workflow, supporting high-volume case review, quality control, and AI-assisted analysis. The deployment includes a suite of artificial intelligence applications designed to improve operational efficiency and enhance report consistency. This partnership contributes to broader objectives of expanding access to high-quality services, strengthening the efficiency of pathology laboratories, and enabling a scalable digital infrastructure aligned with regulatory and public health priorities. By combining regional digitization with centralized expert review, the model helps address workforce constraints, reduce regional disparities, and meet growing demand, while creating a foundation for long-term clinical, operational, and research impact.

“This partnership with A.C.Camargo represents a significant milestone in our commitment to Brazil and the broader South American region,” said Nick Brown, Chief Growth Officer of PathAI. “By supporting a nationally significant cancer center and government-aligned initiatives, we’re helping build a scalable, sustainable digital pathology ecosystem that benefits patients, pathology laboratories, academic medical centers, and healthcare authorities alike.”

With the advancement of digital pathology, it becomes possible to overcome geographical barriers and broaden access to specialized diagnostic expertise in anatomical pathology. "The digitization of biopsy slides allows images to be shared and analyzed remotely by specialists, regardless of location. Given this, the initiative aims to expand access to high-quality diagnostics, support services with limited specialist availability, and help reduce inequalities in cancer diagnosis in Brazil," says Louise De Brot, Head of Anatomical Pathology and Genomics at A.C.Camargo Cancer Center.

For more information about PathAI, or AISight, please contact digital.dx@pathai.com or visit pathai.com .

1 AISight® is for Research Use Only in Brazil and the US.

About A.C.Camargo

Since its founding more than 70 years ago, A.C.Camargo has been committed to caring for people and expanding access to cancer treatment in Brazil. An international reference in oncology, the Cancer Center operates in an integrated manner across prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care. Its purpose — honoring life by challenging the frontiers of oncology and promoting education and research for society — is at the heart of everything it does.

With a care model and outcomes equal to or surpassing those of the world's leading oncology centers, A.C.Camargo integrates clinical excellence, scientific knowledge generation, and the training of specialized professionals. Altogether, it employs five thousand professionals, including more than 700 physicians within its closed medical staff, all dedicated to and specialized in oncological patient care.

A pioneer in implementing concepts such as High-Performance Management and Value-Based Healthcare, the Cancer Center also has a robust national Social Impact arm, through which it partners with CONASEMS to train more than 500,000 community health agents across Brazil. It is also responsible for leading the Missão A.C.Camargo (A.C.Camargo Mission) project in partnership with municipalities throughout the country, providing support to local health departments in developing cancer screening and prevention programs. Since May 2025, it has been an institution of recognized excellence within PROADI-SUS. For more information, please visit https://accamargo.org.br .

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com .

About AISight

AISight® is a cloud-native, intelligent enterprise workflow solution developed by PathAI to advance digital pathology practices. Serving as a central hub for case and image management, AISight integrates seamlessly with major laboratory information systems (LIS) and supports various scanners. Its browser-accessible, cloud-based architecture enables rapid activation and scalability without requiring additional infrastructure investments. Designed with pathologists in mind, AISight offers built-in image analysis and collaboration tools, providing an intuitive user experience. The platform also features an open AI environment, incorporating AI algorithms from PathAI and third-party partners to support multiple histopathology applications.

About the Agora Tem Especialistas Program

The Agora Tem Especialistas (Now There Are Specialists) program works on strategic fronts to reduce wait times in the SUS, including holding weekend task forces, transporting patients who require treatment outside their home municipalities, extending service hours at polyclinics, reactivating idle facilities in public hospitals, and establishing partnerships with private and philanthropic hospitals to provide free care to SUS patients. The initiative is part of the Brazilian Government's effort to expand the capacity of the public health network and ensure that specialized care reaches the population more quickly and with greater quality.

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Liz Storti

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