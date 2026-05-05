Trillium Raises $13M to Launch World’s First Demonstration Plant for Bio-based Acrylonitrile

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Renewable Chemicals (Trillium) ( www.trilliumchemicals.com ), a bio-based chemical manufacturer, announced today that it has raised a $13 million Series B financing round. The financing was led by HS Hyosung Advanced Materials with participation from Capricorn Partners. This funding builds on the company’s previous $10.6 million Series A financing round and non-dilutive $2.5 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Following a successful multi-year pilot program validating its glycerol-to-acrylonitrile technology, Trillium selected INEOS Nitriles' Green Lake facility to host the world’s first demonstration plant (deemed “Project Falcon”) for the manufacture of 100% bio-based acrylonitrile. Construction of Project Falcon is complete, marking the first industrial-scale deployment of Trillium’s technology. Commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, with product shipments to follow later this year. The capital raised funds: 1) the design and construction of Falcon (completed), 2) Falcon’s operation, 3) continued pilot-scale innovation, and 4) advanced stage engineering design of the first commercial plant.

“Completion of Falcon demonstrates that Trillium’s technology is ready for industrial validation,” said Young-Joon Lee, Senior Vice President of HS Hyosung Advanced Materials, Trillium’s lead Series B investor. “Accessing sustainable acrylonitrile is an important milestone for the industry, and the Project Falcon will prove that it can be scaled to produce a viable, drop-in sustainable product.”

Wouter Van de Putte from Capricorn Partners added: “The completion of Falcon substantially advances Trillium toward commercial manufacturing. The company has demonstrated both technical performance and the ability to execute at industrial scale.”

“Our pilot program validated the chemistry. Falcon validates scale and manufacturability,” said Corey Tyree, CEO of Trillium Renewable Chemicals. “We are now moving from technical proof to commercial proof. This funding allows us to demonstrate that bio-based acrylonitrile will meet industrial performance standards at meaningful production volumes.”

Following Falcon’s commissioning, Trillium will advance engineering and development of its first commercial-scale manufacturing plant. The company is engaging strategic partners and customers now in preparation for commercial deployment.

Global acrylonitrile production exceeds 6 million metric tons annually and is derived almost entirely from fossil feedstocks. Trillium’s process enables a drop-in, plant-based alternative without changes to downstream supply chains. Acrylonitrile is used to make a diverse range of consumer and industrial goods including carbon fiber, plastic, textiles, flocculant, synthetic rubber, and other valuable materials. These derivatives feed into high-value markets such as lightweight composites for aerospace and automotive, performance textiles, and specialty polymer applications.

For more information on Trillium Renewable Chemicals, visit www.trilliumchemicals.com .

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About Trillium Renewable Chemicals

Trillium is replacing oil and gas with plant-based feedstocks in the manufacturing of green, drop-in molecules. Trillium has developed proprietary thermochemical technology to convert plant-based feedstocks like glycerol into valuable chemical intermediates, acrylonitrile and acetonitrile. Acrylonitrile is used to manufacture a wide range of materials such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) plastic, carbon fiber, acrylic fiber, nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), acrylamide, specialty amines. As the worldwide demand for these chemicals increases, Trillium is providing a green alternative. Learn more at www.trilliumchemicals.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e81f1200-7fdf-41f6-aa90-8a764f5f5bef