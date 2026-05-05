Air Canada reports on election of directors

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada (TSX: AC) announced today that the 13 nominees listed in its 2026 management proxy circular were elected as directors at its annual meeting of shareholders on May 1, 2026. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

All nominees were serving as directors of Air Canada, except for Ms. Rachel Notley and Mr. Eric La Flèche who were standing for election for the first time. “We are delighted to welcome Rachel and Eric to our board. Their addition reflects our commitment to board renewal and builds on our existing strengths,” said Vagn Sørensen, Air Canada Board Chair. “We look forward to benefiting from their experience and expertise.”

The results of the vote appear below, expressed as percentages of the votes cast.

Nominee For Against Nominee For Against Amee Chande 98.60% 1.40% Christie J.B. Clark 95.00% 5.00% Rob Fyfe 98.29% 1.71% Michael M. Green 95.28% 4.72% Jean Marc Huot 93.01% 6.99% Eric La Flèche 90.71% 9.29% Claudette McGowan 96.71% 3.29% Rachel Notley 98.35% 1.65% Madeleine Paquin 96.77% 3.23% Michael Rousseau 93.60% 6.40% Vagn Sørensen 90.18% 9.82% Kathleen Taylor 95.00% 5.00% Annette Verschuren 94.75% 5.25%



We provide biographical notes about all our directors at aircanada.com. Information regarding all voting matters at Air Canada's annual meeting is available in our management proxy circular dated March 19, 2026, on our website and on SEDAR+. Final results on all voting matters will be filed on SEDAR+.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

Air Canada’s 2025 Modern slavery, forced labour and human trafficking report is available on our website at aircanada.com .

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