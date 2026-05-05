Synack Announces General Availability of Sara AI Pentesting, Introducing a New Model for Continuous Security Validation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises today test only a fraction of their attack surface. While attackers, increasingly powered by AI, operate continuously and at scale. As a result, many organizations remain exposed to exploitable risk they cannot see.

Synack today announced the general availability of Sara AI Pentesting. Sara, the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, is powered by agentic AI and human validation to close this growing security coverage gap. Following successful early deployments with select customers since October 2025, Sara introduces a new model for security testing that combines agentic AI with human expertise to deliver continuous, high-confidence validation of real-world risk at scale.

“The problem isn’t a lack of tools, it’s a lack of coverage,” said Jay Kaplan, CEO and Co-founder of Synack. “Attack surfaces are expanding faster than organizations can test them, while AI is accelerating how vulnerabilities are discovered and exploited. Sara AI Pentesting changes that equation by expanding coverage with AI and then using human validation to ensure that what’s found actually matters.”

Sara AI Pentesting Rivals Senior Researchers on Real-World Exploits

During the early access period, Sara demonstrated capabilities on par with senior security researchers. In one engagement, Sara autonomously identified and exploited a chain of three serious vulnerabilities, a SQL injection exposing credentials, a password reset flaw enabling account takeover, and a stored cross-site scripting vulnerability within hours, without human guidance. Each finding was validated and reported in a form ready for remediation. In addition, 70% of the findings were rated high or critical.

Across deployments, Sara consistently surfaces the classes of vulnerability that drive real organizational risk: broken access controls, authentication weaknesses, injection flaws, and exposed credentials. These outcomes highlight a fundamental shift in the customer’s favor. Security testing can now operate at the speed and scale required to match modern attack conditions. Sara operates at a fraction of the cost and several times the frequency of a traditional pentest.

From Periodic Testing to Continuous Security Validation

Traditional penetration testing has long been constrained by time, cost, and human bandwidth, forcing organizations to prioritize only a subset of systems. At the same time, advances in AI are enabling attackers to identify and exploit vulnerabilities faster than ever before. Sara addresses this shift by acting as a force multiplier for security teams:

Expanding coverage across web applications and infrastructure at machine speed

across web applications and infrastructure at machine speed Identifying and validating exploitable vulnerabilities , not just theoretical risk

, not just theoretical risk Directing human expertise to assess the most important gaps



The result is a continuous testing model where AI delivers breadth and the Synack Red Team provides depth. This combination enables organizations to better understand and reduce real-world risk.

Availability of Sara AI Pentesting

Sara is now generally available through the Synack PTaaS Platform and listed across major cloud marketplaces, such as the AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Marketplace, and Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Synack

Synack delivers continuous security validation by combining agentic AI with the world’s most rigorously vetted community of security researchers, helping organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant, and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Sara, the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, handles reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploit validation at scale, while the Synack Red Team applies human judgement and creativity that automation cannot replicate. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of expert testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Synack was recognized by GigaOm’s 2025 PTaaS Radar as both a Leader and Fast Mover, and received Global InfoSec Awards for Market Leader in AI-Powered Cybersecurity and Trailblazer in PTaaS. Learn more at www.synack.com.