Vertesia and Florence Consulting Group Enter Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI Transformation in Europe

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertesia , developer of a leading agentic AI software platform, and Florence Consulting Group (FCG), an international enterprise IT consultancy and system integrator based in Italy, today announced a strategic partnership to help accelerate enterprise AI transformation across Europe.

The collaboration combines Vertesia’s advanced AI capabilities in intelligent content processing, context-aware AI workflows, and truly agentic automation with FCG’s deep integration expertise and trusted client relationships. Together, the companies will help enterprises move beyond isolated AI pilots and deploy secure, governable, production-ready AI systems with measurable business value.

“Organizations have spent years investing in AI, but many initiatives remain stuck at the stage of simple chatbots or proofs of concept,” said Niccolò Francini, CEO at FCG. “Our partnership with Vertesia allows us to provide enterprises with the best foundation for integrating AI into core processes and decision-making to make agentic AI truly operational.”

FCG is one of Italy’s leading enterprise IT and system integration companies, serving many of the country’s largest organizations across financial services, infrastructure, manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, the public sector, and retail. With nearly 200 professionals across offices in Florence, Milan, Rome, Cosenza, and Madrid, FCG supports enterprises with AI strategy, solution development, system connectivity, and flexible delivery across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments.

Through the partnership, the companies will focus on helping enterprises apply AI to complex, document- and data-intensive workflows that span core business systems, from initial strategy through integration and deployment.

“AI transformation in the enterprise is not a product decision; it is a program,” said Tim Hood, SVP for EMEA at Vertesia. “It requires partners who understand complex architectures, long-term client relationships, and what it takes to make technology work in production. FCG is exactly that. Modern enterprises need AI-native solutions built for complexity, not bolted on after the fact, and we are proud to partner with a team that shares that standard.”

For more information on the Vertesia platform and how to join the company’s growing partner network, visit vertesiahq.com/partners .

About Florence Consulting Group

Florence Consulting Group, with over 10 years of experience in enterprise IT consulting, is a trusted partner for large Italian enterprises. With five offices and more than 200 professionals, FCG delivers advanced services and solutions across multiple domains: Cloud & Digital Transformation, Data & AI, Digital Process Automation, Cyber Security, Networking, and DevOps. Learn more at www.florence-consulting.it.

About Vertesia

Vertesia is the developer of a leading SaaS platform that transforms business operations with trusted AI agents and agentic workflows. Moving beyond simple chatbots and point solutions, Vertesia’s autonomous AI agents transform core workflows. Every action is grounded in enterprise knowledge, policies, and compliance, with robust governance and security built in. This enables enterprises to scale confidently and drive measurable impact. Transform your business, don't just generate text, with Vertesia.

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