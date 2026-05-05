SHARC Energy Selected by National Laboratory of the Rockies for Advanced Wastewater Energy Recovery Project

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The purchase order supports the deployment of SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA wastewater heat recovery system as part of a high-profile U.S. Department of War (DoW)-supported program at the Naval Postgraduate School’s historic Hotel Del Monte in Monterey, California.





This program is focused on advancing high-efficiency domestic hot water retrofit solutions for large institutional facilities, one of the most energy-intensive and difficult-to-modernize building systems across DoW, formerly known as Department of Defence (DoD), infrastructure. The initiative aims to validate scalable, cost-effective technologies that improve building performance, reduce operating costs, and enhance energy resilience.

Currently, there are 150,000 space heating and cooling units and more than 70,000 domestic hot water heaters at DoW installations. Many of these legacy units operate at poor efficiency levels due to lack of adequate and consistent preventative and regular maintenance of these units over the years.

SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA system is an integrated, all-electric WET solution that captures thermal energy from a building’s wastewater stream and upgrades it via a water-to-water heat pump to deliver high-efficiency domestic hot water. The recently developed PIRANHA HC system can produce up to 100% of a building’s hot water demand at 140°F year-round, while simultaneously providing supplemental cooling and dehumidification.

The installed system is expected to deliver approximately 120,000 Btu/h of domestic hot water capacity, alongside integrated cooling and dehumidification, enabling simultaneous heating and cooling from a single packaged unit. By leveraging wastewater as a stable thermal source, the PIRANHA system operates at high efficiency year-round in any climate and avoids many of the limitations of conventional air-source heat pumps, including reduced efficiency in cold climates and the need for auxiliary heating.

The broader program targets up to 60% energy cost savings for domestic hot water systems, supporting the economic case for large-scale retrofit deployment across military, institutional, and commercial building portfolios.

“This purchase order represents an important step in expanding SHARC Energy’s presence within U.S. federal and institutional markets,” said Michael Albertson, CEO of SHARC Energy. “Our PIRANHA technology is ideally suited for retrofit applications where energy efficiency, cost savings, and system resilience are critical. We are proud to support the National Laboratory of the Rockies and its partners in advancing scalable solutions for high-performance buildings.”

The project also includes collaboration with Honeywell as a technology transition partner, leveraging its extensive experience in energy performance contracting (ESPC) to support future commercialization and deployment across existing customer portfolios. Insights from the program are expected to inform the economics and scalability of domestic hot water system retrofits across a wide range of facilities.

The PIRANHA system’s compact, packaged design allows for simplified installation in retrofit environments, with features including:

All-in-one wastewater heat recovery, hot water generation, and cooling

Simultaneous heating and cooling capability

No requirement for maceration or pre-filtration

Compatibility with both blackwater and greywater systems

Quiet operation, remote monitoring, and modular scalability





The project is expected to generate real-world performance data to support broader adoption of wastewater energy recovery technologies across North America.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy transfer from the wastewater discharged down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Customers | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fred Andriano

Chairman

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Hanspaul Pannu

Chief Financial Officer

SHARC Energy

Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4

Email: hanspaul.pannu@sharcenergy.com For media inquiries, please contact:

John Louis Fahie

Marketing

SHARC Energy

Telephone: 604.475.7710 Ext.109

Email: johnlouis.fahie@sharcenergy.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

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