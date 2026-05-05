Traction Uranium Announces Airborne Radiometric Survey Contractor for the Aurora Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce that Special Projects Inc. (“SPI”) has been engaged to complete an airborne radiometric survey at the Aurora Uranium Project (“Aurora” or the “Project”), located in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin region. The survey will be completed under the direction of Cosa Resources Corp. (“Cosa”), the underlying owner and operator of the Project. Traction holds an option to acquire an 80% interest in Aurora from Cosa, subject to the satisfaction of certain earn-in requirements. The Aurora Project is located approximately 16 kilometres east of the Key Lake uranium mill and past-producing mine and covers approximately 17 kilometres of prospective strike along the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin.

SPI is a Calgary-based airborne geophysical survey contractor specializing in airborne geophysics, radiometrics, and magnetic surveying. The airborne radiometric system includes a custom-designed 16-detector focused gamma-ray spectrometer designed to provide high spatial resolution for the detection of radioactive responses associated with mineralized boulders, small outcrops, and other near-surface targets. The planned survey is intended to provide property-scale radiometric coverage across Aurora and assist in identifying radioactive anomalies that may warrant follow-up exploration. Given Aurora’s basin-margin setting, where sandstone cover is interpreted to be shallow to locally absent in portions of the Project area, the survey is expected to support the evaluation of near-surface uranium target potential and help prioritize areas for future ground-based work. Final survey parameters, including planned line-kilometres, line spacing, acquisition timing, flight specifications, and final deliverables, will be confirmed following finalization of the survey plan with SPI. The Company expects the survey results to be integrated with existing geological, geophysical, historical exploration, and remote sensing datasets to support target refinement across the Project.

Jared Suchan, Chief Executive Officer of Traction, commented: "Engaging Special Projects is an important step in advancing Aurora. A modern, property-scale airborne survey is foundational to systematically evaluating a project of this size, and we believe the planned program will provide the technical insight needed to prioritize areas with potential for shallow uranium targets. We look forward to finalizing the survey plan and advancing Aurora toward ground-based follow-up."

The Company will provide further updates once survey acquisition has commenced and following receipt and interpretation of the final survey products.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., CEO and Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region. We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at https://tractionuranium.com.

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. Its portfolio comprises roughly 237,000 ha across multiple 100% owned and Cosa-operated Joint Venture projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa’s award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy’s Hurricane deposit. In addition to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison’s Gryphon deposit and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events, including, in this news release, in relation to the Company’s near and longer term exploration plans. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Company does not exercise the option or acquire any interest in the Aurora project, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.