EagleNXT Receives Additional Order for eBee VISION ISR Systems from U.S. Army’s 7th Army Training Command

Three eBee VISION UAS kits mark EagleNXT’s fourth consecutive multi-unit order from the U.S. Army, with deliveries scheduled to begin this month

ALLEN, Texas, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced the sale of three eBee VISION UAS kits to the U.S. Army’s 7th Army Training Command.

This order adds to the U.S. Army’s growing adoption of the eBee VISION platform. The U.S. Army has now ordered thirty-four eBee VISION unmanned systems across six distinct organizations. Notable recent acquisitions include a 15-unit order for a U.S. Army unit stationed in Europe and nine systems for the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California.

The lightweight, NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS Cleared eBee VISION platforms will enhance training realism, opposing force (OPFOR) capabilities, and rotational unit readiness through real-time situational awareness, providing HD video with long range zoom, thermal imagery, and rapid deployment features.

“We are proud to support the U.S. Army in Europe with advanced, mission-ready ISR technology,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “The eBee VISION’s portability, unique fixed-wing performance envelope, and secure real-time video capabilities make it an ideal tool for dynamic training environments.”

Key features of the eBee VISION ISR system include:

Backpack-portable design with hand-launch and single-operator capability

Up to 90 minutes flight time and 12-mile (20 km) wireless range

HD video with 32x zoom and thermal imaging options

Operation in GNSS-denied environments

Rapid deployment in under three minutes





These systems will support hands-on unmanned systems training, improve operator proficiency, and provide realistic ISR capabilities during multinational exercises at JMRC.

Dronivo, a specialized German UAS integrator focused on defense and government solutions, facilitated the transaction and provided local support. The partnership leverages Dronivo’s expertise in European military markets to ensure seamless integration and training for U.S. forces.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

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