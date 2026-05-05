Rigetti Computing to Participate in Fireside Chat at 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, today announced that CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni and CFO Jeff Bertelsen will host one-on-one meetings, and that Dr. Kulkarni will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Information for the event is as follows:

Webcast registration link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/aZxVFEntdXZooQDEsVxUoT/h2oENPxwUnC3M9VFutZyyb

Presentation date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 8:45 AM ET

Investors can view a live webcast of the event by visiting the “Events” section of Rigetti’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/news-events/events. A replay will be available at the same location for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. Rigetti quantum computers are based on superconducting qubits, which are widely believed to be the leading qubit modality given their maturity, clear path to scaling, and fast gate speeds. Current Rigetti quantum computing systems achieve gate speeds of 50-70 nanoseconds, which is about 1,000 times faster than alternative modalities such as trapped-ion and neutral-atom systems.

Rigetti sells on-premises 9-qubit to 108-qubit quantum computing systems, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s Cepheus 36-qubit to 108-qubit systems are based on the Company’s proprietary chiplet-based technology and include the Company’s control electronics. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU supports a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems.

The Company operates quantum computers over the cloud through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, enabling global enterprise, government, and research clients to pursue R&D. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing.

Rigetti developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Leveraging this proprietary technology, Rigetti deployed the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer in 2026 with Cepheus-1-108Q, based on twelve 9-qubit chiplets tiled together. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/

Rigetti Computing Media Contact:

press@rigetti.com