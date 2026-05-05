IPG Photonics Announces Global Settlement of Patent Litigation With TRUMPF

 | Source: IPG Photonics Corporation IPG Photonics Corporation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), the global leader in fiber laser technology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with TRUMPF Laser- und Systemtechnik SE to resolve and dismiss all patent litigation worldwide between the parties.

Contact
Eugene Fedotoff
Senior Director, Investor Relations
IPG Photonics Corporation
508-597-4713
efedotoff@ipgphotonics.com

About IPG Photonics Corporation
IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions, making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.ipgphotonics.com.


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