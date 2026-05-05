Inc. Names STAIRHOPPER MOVERS to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

Boston, MA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Stairhopper Movers has been ranked No. 80 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Northeast. The region includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.



An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Northeast economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.



“Our story has always been about community, specifically our team and the people and families we move,” said Adrian Iorga, President & Founder of Stairhopper Movers LLC. “What started with one truck and a dream has grown through trust, accountability and a constant drive to improve. As we continue to expand, our focus remains the same: delivering a reliable, honest and neighborly moving experience that makes every relocation a positive step forward.”



Between 2022 and 2024, these 151 private companies had a median growth rate of 73 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 6,779 jobs and $2.3 billion to the region’s economy.



Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/northeast.



“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn’t just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.



Stairhopper Movers is a premier, full-service moving and storage company based in New England, specializing in local, long-distance, residential, and commercial relocations. Founded in 2001, the company is built on a foundation of integrity, transparent pricing, and a commitment to utilizing in-house, highly trained crews. Stairhopper Movers has successfully completed over 20,000 moves, upholding a customer-first philosophy that has earned thousands of positive reviews. Learn more at: stairhoppers.com



More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals



Methodology



The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022.

They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



https://thenewsfront.com/inc-names-stairhopper-movers-to-its-2026-list-of-the-fastest-growing-private-companies-in-the-northeast/