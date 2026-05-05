GraniteShares Expands YieldBOOST(TM) Platform with Four New Sector and Fixed Income ETFs

New Sector-Focused YieldBOOSTTM ETFs Targeting Biotech, Financials, Technology, and 20+ Year Treasuries Begin Trading May 5, 2026

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, a global ETF issuer specializing in high-conviction and income-oriented investment strategies, today announced the launch of four new additions to its YieldBOOSTTM ETF lineup. The new funds, designed to provide weekly income through options1-based strategies linked to sector-focused and fixed income 3x leveraged ETFs, began trading on May 5, 2026:

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Biotech ETF (Ticker: BIOY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Financials ETF (Ticker: FINY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Technology ETF (Ticker: TECY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM 20Y+ Treasuries ETF (Ticker: FIYY)

These new ETFs are designed to provide investors with access to option1-based income strategies across key sectors and asset classes, further expanding GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM platform.

“Investors today are increasingly seeking income from the sectors and asset classes they already have conviction in. These four new YieldBOOSTTM ETFs spanning biotech, financials, technology, and long-duration Treasuries extend our platform into themes that resonate deeply with high-conviction investors. By writing put options2 on 3x leveraged sector ETFs, the strategy is designed to harness the elevated implied volatility of leveraged instruments to seek higher weekly income potential.”

Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, GraniteShares

(Distributions are not guaranteed)

Fund Details



ABOUT THE NEW ETFS

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Biotech ETF (NASDAQ: BIOY)

BIOY seeks to achieve 3 times (300%) leveraged income generated from selling options1 on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. Biotechnology’s structurally elevated implied volatility, driven by binary clinical outcomes, FDA decisions, and M&A activity, means the leveraged ETF that tracks it carries exceptional option premium potential. BIOY provides income-focused investors with a potential weekly distribution vehicle tied to one of the market’s most dynamic sectors.

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Financials ETF (NASDAQ: FINY)

FINY is designed to generate income through options1 strategies, primarily by selling put options2 on 3x leveraged ETFs that track the Financial Select Sector Index. Financials, encompassing banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and capital markets firms, are among the most widely followed sectors in U.S. equities. FINY offers investors a potential weekly income-generating approach to a sector that historically responds sharply to interest rate moves, earnings cycles, and macro developments.

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM Technology ETF (NASDAQ: TECY)

TECY is designed to generate income through options1 strategies, primarily by selling put2 options on leveraged ETFs that track the Technology Select Sector Index. As technology remains the largest sector in U.S. equity markets and one of the highest-conviction themes among investors, TECY offers an alternative expression of that conviction by prioritizing potential weekly income over pure price appreciation while retaining indirect exposure to tech’s performance trajectory.

GraniteShares YieldBOOSTTM 20Y+ Treasuries ETF (NASDAQ: FIYY)

FIYY seeks to achieve 3 times (300%) the income generated from selling options1 on the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. Long-duration Treasuries carry significant interest rate sensitivity and elevated volatility characteristics that support higher option premiums when expressed through a leveraged vehicle. FIYY offers fixed income-oriented investors a distinctive potential weekly income strategy that we believe goes well beyond what conventional bond funds can deliver.

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Founded in 2016 by William “Will” Rhind and headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products across U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian exchanges. The firm offers a range of leveraged, income-oriented, and thematic ETFs, including its YieldBOOSTTM platform and single-stock leveraged ETF lineup.

GraniteShares is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and has $11.58 billion in assets under management as of April 27, 2026.

For more information, visit graniteshares.com.

Media Contact

GraniteShares, Inc.

250 Broadway, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10007

Phone: (844) 476-8747

Email: info@graniteshares.com

Web: graniteshares.com

1 An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2 A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific date (the expiration date)

RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The fund is newly launched and has risks associated with its limited operating history.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. Carefully read the prospectus or summary prospectus before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of their investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying Biotech, Financials, Technology, and 20Y+ Treasuries ETFs.

The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying Biotech, Financials, Technology, and 20Y+ Treasuries ETFs’ share values.

The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying Biotech, Financials, Technology, and 20Y+ Treasuries.

ETF’s share declines, which may not be offset by the income received by the Funds,

The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying Biotech, Financials, Technology, and 20Y+ Treasuries ETF,

Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by the Underlying Biotech, Financials, Technology, and 20Y+ Treasuries ETFs.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions, and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region, which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, A Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, and Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

THE FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares ETFs, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.