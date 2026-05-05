Saritasa Recognized for AI Implementation in 2026 American Business Awards®

IRVINE, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saritasa is a recipient of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the “AI Implementation of the Year” category in The 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from individuals and organizations of all sizes and from virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Saritasa has established itself as a trusted technology partner for businesses across industries. With nearly two decades of experience in custom software development, the company has built a strong reputation by delivering thousands of successful software projects for organizations ranging from innovative startups to large-scale enterprises.

Stevie® Award judges emphasize how Saritasa “practices what it preaches” by first deploying a sophisticated AI agent internally. Saritasa’s AI assistant, Tessa, was built to automate business processes and expand access to institutional knowledge.

Tessa is embedded directly into day-to-day workflows as an operational teammate to reduce friction and drive practical business value. Designed around scenario-based workflows tailored to Saritasa’s processes, Tessa integrates with core systems, including Saritasa’s CRM, Zoho, and Confluence, to pull real-time data, retrieve essential documentation, and reduce the workload of tedious manual tasks.

“Receiving a Bronze Stevie® Award for AI Implementation of the Year reflects our approach to AI and commitment to staying on the cutting edge to provide our clients with quality, experience-driven expertise,” said Nik Froehlich, President & CEO of Saritasa. “We see technology as an ever-expanding set of possibilities, but that doesn’t mean every situation calls for AI. We aim to implement AI the same way we build software: intentionally, practically, and responsibly – and I’m proud of the team for bringing that mindset to life.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie® Award winners. These judges highlighted Saritasa’s “strong example of AI integrations driving enterprise value through [its] proprietary AI agent,” and emphasized that the submission stood out for clearly outlining the real-world use cases that inspired the implementation and the applications that followed deployment.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com .

About Saritasa

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Saritasa empowers global brands with innovative, customized solutions that fit their needs and support an ever-evolving technology ecosystem. Saritasa specializes in custom software development, mobile development, augmented reality and virtual reality development, IoT solutions, web and database development, and DevOps. Founded in 2005, the Saritasa team employs 180+ employees and has delivered thousands of successful software, hardware, and mobile app projects to a range of clients across multiple industries. To learn more about the company, visit www.saritasa.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Media Contact:

Kristen Hoff

Firecracker PR

kristen@firecrackerpr.com

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