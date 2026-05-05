Memphis Hits the Right Note for Travelers in 2026 with New Iconic Experiences & Exceptional Value

Memphis, TN, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widely celebrated as the Home of the Blues, Soul, and Rock ‘n’ Roll, Memphis is more than a music lover’s dream. It’s one of the most exciting and accessible destinations in the country, where travelers can experience world-class music, culture, and cuisine, in addition to the scenic beauty and outdoor experiences of the mighty Mississippi River, all with a level of value that sets it apart.

Conveniently located within a day’s drive of nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population, Memphis offers travelers an easy-to-reach getaway, making it an especially attractive option for spring break and summer travel. From riverfront parks and walking trails to sunset views along the Mississippi, the city pairs its rich cultural offerings with inviting outdoor spaces.

From the electric energy of Beale Street to the cultural legacy of Elvis Presley and Stax Records, Memphis delivers iconic experiences with exceptional value. This spring, the city introduces a powerful new reason to visit with the May 16, 2026 opening of the reimagined Legacy Experience at the National Civil Rights Museum, an immersive expansion exploring the evolution of the civil rights movement from 1968 to today through dynamic storytelling and multimedia.

Even as rising costs impact travel nationwide, Memphis continues to deliver unforgettable moments at little to no cost. Guests can stroll down historic Beale Street, enjoy live music spilling into the streets, or experience the iconic Peabody Duck March, one of the city’s most beloved traditions, at no cost.

With over 50 museums and attractions in Memphis, visitors don’t have to choose between excitement, accessibility, and affordability, they get all three.

A Few Ways to Experience Memphis with Exceptional Value:

Graceland – Home of Elvis Presley

https://www.graceland.com

While guests can book a full Graceland experience—including tours of the mansion, grounds, and museums—visitors can also take advantage of free morning access to the Meditation Garden, the final resting place of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, available daily from 7:30–8:30 a.m. For those looking to go deeper, a range of ticketed tours and VIP experiences offer an immersive look into Elvis’ life and legacy.

Memphis Zoo

https://www.memphiszoo.org

Consistently ranked among the top zoos in the country, the Memphis Zoo offers free admission for Tennessee residents on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to close. Visitors can also purchase general admission tickets or enhanced experiences like animal encounters to make the most of their visit.

Tom Lee Park

https://www.memphisriverparks.org/parks/tom-lee-park

Set along the Mississippi River, this revitalized riverfront park is completely free to visit and features a river-themed playground, scenic walking paths, and striking public spaces like the Sunset Canopy.

National Civil Rights Museum

https://www.civilrightsmuseum.org

One of the nation’s most powerful cultural institutions, the museum offers free admission for Tennessee residents on Mondays from 3 p.m. until closing. Guests can also purchase full admission for a comprehensive, immersive journey through the American civil rights movement—especially timely with its newly expanded experiences debuting this spring.

Memphis Art Museum (currently Memphis Brooks Museum of Art)

https://www.brooksmuseum.org | https://www.memphisartmuseum.org/

Home to an extensive collection of local and international works, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art offers free admission on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Looking ahead, the institution will evolve into the Memphis Art Museum with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar facility along the downtown Memphis riverfront in December 2026, further enhancing the city’s dynamic and growing arts scene.

Pink Palace Mansion at MoSH (Museum of Science & History)

https://moshmemphis.com

The Pink Palace offers Free Third Thursdays, with complimentary general admission on the third Thursday of each month. On those days, guests can also enjoy the Giant Screen Theater and AutoZone Dome Planetarium for just $5 each, or visit anytime with standard admission.

Shelby Farms Park

https://www.shelbyfarmspark.org

One of the largest urban parks in the country, Shelby Farms is free and open daily from sunrise to sunset, with miles of trails for walking, biking, and running. Visitors can also rent bikes, kayaks, or paddleboards for a more active experience.

The Peabody Ducks

https://www.peabodymemphis.com/ducks

The iconic Peabody Duck March is completely free and open to the public, taking place daily at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. For a more elevated experience, guests can book a stay at the historic Peabody Hotel or enjoy afternoon tea while taking in this beloved Memphis tradition.





Memphis is a city where music isn’t just part of the culture, it’s part of the everyday experience. Visitors can enjoy it at no cost through events like the Overton Park Shell Concert Series, pay-what-you-can performances at Playhouse on the Square, and South Main Trolley Night, where live music fills the streets during a lively, free block party in the heart of downtown.

That spirit of accessibility extends across the entire destination. Memphis consistently ranks as one of the most affordable major U.S. cities, with costs well below the national average, making it easy for visitors to experience more of the city’s music, culture, cuisine, and attractions, all while getting more out of every visit.



Plan your trip and explore everything Memphis has to offer at memphistravel.com.





ABOUT MEMPHIS TOURISM

Memphis Tourism, a 501(c)(6) membership organization, serves as the official destination marketing and tourism organization for Memphis and Shelby County. The Memphis Tourism sales staff covers the convention, sports and tourism sales market segments and is supported by a marketing department that includes advertising, digital marketing, research, public relations and membership. Memphis Tourism also has representatives for the destination working in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Japan and the United Kingdom. Each year thousands visit two Memphis Tourism owned and operated visitor centers in Whitehaven and Arlington, along with a third downtown center that is operated in partnership with the state of Tennessee State Department of Tourism. Memphis Tourism’s commitment to workforce and economic development efforts are managed through its 501(c)(3) affiliate, Welcome to Memphis, which works to ensure tourism and hospitality professionals are equipped with customer service skills and destination knowledge to create a positive visitor experience. The Memphis Sports Council operates within Memphis Tourism and works to bring a variety of large and small sporting events to Memphis and Shelby County each year, in addition to supporting annual sporting events. Memphis Management Group (MMG), a subsidiary of Memphis Tourism, operates both the Renasant Convention Center and The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts. For more information about Memphis Tourism, visit www.memphistravel.com.