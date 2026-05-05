Aspen Group to Present at 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational on May 19, 2026

PHOENIX, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (OTCQB: ASPU), an education technology holding company and the parent company of Aspen University (AU) and United States University (USU), announced today that Matt LaVay, CEO, and Executive Chairman Mike Mathews will attend the LD Micro 16th Annual Invitational, being held May 17-19, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. On Tuesday, May 19, Mr. LaVay and Mr. Mathews will deliver a company presentation at 9:30 a.m. PDT and host one-on-one meetings with investors that same day.

Aspen Group’s differentiated, low-cost post-graduate education model provides high-quality education, affordable tuition, and flexible payment options, including monthly payment plans that can reduce students’ debt. Aspen’s two universities focus on nursing education, offering post-licensure degrees, including the highly sought-after MSN-Family Nurse Practitioner. Aspen’s business model features a proprietary lead-generation & CRM platform that delivers industry-leading conversion rates and a lower cost per enrollment. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Aspen reported record net income and cash flow from operations of $1.0 million, which is its fifth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow.

For more information or to register for the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

Aspen Group’s presentation will be webcast live at https://ldmicroevents.com/. A replay of the conference presentation will also be available on Aspen’s website under News / Events, IR Calendar section: https://www.aspu.com/ir-calendar

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Contact Information:

Hayden IR

Kimberly Rogers

(385) 831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com