HealthVerity to Acquire Symphony Health, Uniting Clinical Data and Commercial Analytics to Accelerate Breakthroughs Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

Philadelphia, PA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthVerity, Inc., the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange and patient identity solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Symphony Health Solutions Corporation, a commercial healthcare data business formerly part of ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in May 2026.

The transaction will define the next era of healthcare real-world data by bringing together HealthVerity’s clinical data depth and experience with Symphony Health’s commercial insights and scale into a single, connected view of the patient and providers - backed by 40 years of combined experience.

Healthcare data has long been fragmented with separate sources providing different commercial and clinical data, analytics and technical capabilities, each requiring its own contract, integration and reconciliation. Organizations operating across life sciences, government, payers and analytics have been forced to stitch together disconnected datasets, often working from an incomplete and inconsistent view of the patient and provider.

HealthVerity’s acquisition of Symphony Health is designed to solve that problem at its core.

“This transaction will create the nation’s leading patient-centric real-world and commercial data ecosystem within a privacy-safe, modern infrastructure,” said Andrew Kress, Chief Executive Officer of HealthVerity. “This will allow us to rapidly innovate in developing the next generation of real-world data and applications, giving organizations across the healthcare ecosystem more dynamic and actionable insights to make better and faster decisions.”

“For more than 30 years, Symphony Health has been a trusted source of commercial healthcare data,” said Simon Holmes, President, Corporate Investments & Partnerships at ICON. “Symphony will bring this scale and expertise to the combination with HealthVerity. We look forward to collaborating with the combined business to deliver valuable insights to our customers."

The combined offerings will deliver the industry’s most comprehensive and scalable healthcare data solutions, eliminating the tradeoffs between data coverage, depth and usability that have historically limited the market. With deeper insights and more flexibility than legacy or single-source approaches, customers can reduce complexity and accelerate healthcare innovation and breakthroughs.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor and Blank Rome LLP is serving as legal advisor to HealthVerity.

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry’s largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, regulatory decision-making, and public health.

MEDIA CONTACT

Andrew Goldberg

COO, HealthVerity

info@healthverity.com

Contact Info



Andrew Goldberg

agoldberg@healthverity.com

+1 908-268-5983

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